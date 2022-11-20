Reuters/Getty Images/PA Media Copyright: Reuters/Getty Images/PA Media From left, Tony Danker; Chloe Morgan;Gary Smith Image caption: From left, Tony Danker; Chloe Morgan;Gary Smith

Listening to the interviews on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg are the panel who’ll offer their analysis of what they’ve heard.

This week we’ll hear from Tony Danker who is director general of business group the Confederation of British Industry. Danker joined the CBI in November 2020 having had a career in business, media and the government. The CBI speaks for many large UK firms and lobbies the government to create policies which it believes will help the British economy be healthier, greener and more innovative.

Also on is Gary Smith who leads the GMB trade union. Smith became general secretary of the union last year having joined as a 16-year-old apprentice gas worker. The Scot has led the union's campaign to see the national living wage increased to £15 an hour and has also spoken of his scepticism about the transition to renewable sources of energy.

And with the football World Cup kicking off in Qatar later we’ll hear from former professional player Chloe Morgan. Morgan combined a playing career with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace while working as a personal injury lawyer. She campaigns for LGBT and ethnic minority communities in sport and the law and is currently an ambassador for London side Palace.