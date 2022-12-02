'People need to eat' - how to feed yourself well as costs rise

Good morning and welcome to our coverage. As the UK’s food prices continue to rise at their fastest rate for more than 40 years, many of us are changing the way we shop, cook and eat.

As part of our ongoing cost of living coverage, we will be sharing ways to make your money go further with budget-friendly recipes and food shopping tips.

Today we are in north London, where we will be following Feast With Us, a support group that provides hot meals to communities facing food insecurity.

We’ll also hear from people across the UK about how they are coping with the food price hikes, and we’ll be providing support and advice from our experts.

Later, we’ll be joined by food writer and home economist Justine Pattison, who will answer your questions on how to make the most of your food budget.

Stay with us.