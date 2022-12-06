Timing difficult but Christmas rail strikes needed - union boss

Some of the listeners are pretty angry about disruption to their Christmas plans due to rail strikes. Paul, for example, feels the timing of the rail strikes is a case of "blackmail" for people across the country who just want to see loved ones over Christmas.
Minister urges RMT not to hold country to ransom
We'll get more from Mick Lynch in a moment, but first government minister Nick Gibb has urged the RMT not to "hold the country to ransom".
The schools minister said the RMT had rejected the offer on the table without even consulting their own membership.
"It's very disappointing that the RMT think that the way to conduct these negotiations is through holding the country to ransom and affecting the Christmas plans (of) hundreds of thousands of people up and down the country.
"We would urge the RMT to call off their strikes."
He described the 8% pay offer over two years as a "good offer" and in line with pay settlement happening outside the public sector.
Unions have no alternative - Lynch
In response to the question "why Christmas?", Mick Lynch says he's "very sorry" for the disruption the freshly announced rail strikes will have.
A BBC Radio 5 Live caller suggests Lynch should "give it a break till the new year".
But he answers by saying rail unions feel they have "no alternative" to strike over Christmas and as for his own union, the RMT, "we've got to defend our members", he says.
Lynch grilled by 5 Live listeners
Union boss Mick Lynch is being questioned by BBC Radio 5 Live listeners now, on Nicky Campbell's phone-in.
Edited by Chris Giles and Alexandra Fouché
All times stated are UK
Railway workers are people too - caller
Caller Sarah, from Gloucester, tells Radio 5 Live she admires Mick Lynch's campaign for his members.
She said: "The railway workers are actually people too and they are going through their own struggles.
When are the Christmas strikes?
Just to recap, rail workers at 14 train companies and Network Rail have announced plans to walk out on Christmas Eve and not return until 28 December.
This is on top of previously announced strikes across four 48-hour periods including:
About 40,000 rail workers are expected to walk out, with disruption likely in the days around the strikes due to trains not being in the right places.
Read more here.
Blackmail or vitally important? BBC listeners exchange views with union boss
More now from union boss Mick Lynch, who's been speaking to callers on BBC Radio 5 live this morning.
Some of the listeners are pretty angry about disruption to their Christmas plans due to rail strikes. Paul, for example, feels the timing of the rail strikes is a case of "blackmail" for people across the country who just want to see loved ones over Christmas.
On the flipside, Sarah thinks the rail strikes are "so important", pointing out that railway workers are "actually people too".
Responding to the first point, Lynch says he understands the timing is difficult, but that his RMT union has to respond to the imposition of contractual changes which are set to come in this month.
There follows a conversation about Lynch's opposition to the closure of ticket offices. Paul asks: "Who actually uses a ticket office?"
Lynch insists they are important for those who are vulnerable or visitors to this country. He says it's important that stations are fully staffed so there's a "friendly environment" for passengers.
He denies he's opposed to modernisation of working practices.
Minister urges RMT not to hold country to ransom
We'll get more from Mick Lynch in a moment, but first government minister Nick Gibb has urged the RMT not to "hold the country to ransom".
The schools minister said the RMT had rejected the offer on the table without even consulting their own membership.
"It's very disappointing that the RMT think that the way to conduct these negotiations is through holding the country to ransom and affecting the Christmas plans (of) hundreds of thousands of people up and down the country.
"We would urge the RMT to call off their strikes."
He described the 8% pay offer over two years as a "good offer" and in line with pay settlement happening outside the public sector.
Unions have no alternative - Lynch
In response to the question "why Christmas?", Mick Lynch says he's "very sorry" for the disruption the freshly announced rail strikes will have.
A BBC Radio 5 Live caller suggests Lynch should "give it a break till the new year".
But he answers by saying rail unions feel they have "no alternative" to strike over Christmas and as for his own union, the RMT, "we've got to defend our members", he says.
Lynch grilled by 5 Live listeners
Union boss Mick Lynch is being questioned by BBC Radio 5 Live listeners now, on Nicky Campbell's phone-in.
Militant government not solving rail strikes - Rayner
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner has accused the “militant” government of failing to solve the rail strikes amid further walkouts being announced over Christmas.
She told BBC News: “These people who are going on strike are going to lose pay, they will lose their pay at a time when they need it most, they are not doing it at a drop of the hat.
“This is a militant Government that is not dealing with the issues and not resolving this strike action, and it’s frustrating.
She accused the government of “ratcheting up” the dispute to “attack workers’ rights and cause this disruption”.
But when asked what she considered a fair pay offer for RMT members, she would not be drawn on a figure.
She told Sky News: “I believe if we had a Labour government now we wouldn’t be in this situation.
"When Labour was last in power we didn’t have nurses taking industrial action, we didn’t have this level of disruption.”
Fresh rail disruption a ‘regret’ – union boss Lynch
In defence of the latest rail strikes over Christmas, union boss Mick Lynch says staff are “being made poorer and sometimes impoverished while they’re working”.
The secretary-general of the RMT union tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that it’s a “regret” that the fresh industrial action will inconvenience passengers.
He acknowledges that the railways will wind down at an earlier time than usual on Christmas Eve, and that this does represent a “change of plan”.
However, Lynch blames the train companies for “escalating the dispute in some ways” by planning to impose contractual changes later this month.
He tells the BBC that those companies know how to resolve the ongoing impasse, but that their hands are continuing to be tied by the government.
Addressing this winter’s planned industrial action more widely, Lynch suggests there has been a “ general attack on working people… by employers and by the government”.
He adds: “The price of labour isn’t at the right price in this country, and what the unions have got to do is address that.”
Welcome
Welcome to our live coverage of the latest on the rail strikes that have been scheduled in the run-up to Christmas.
Extra rail strikes are due to take place over the festive period, the RMT union has said, including Christmas Eve.
Staff at Network Rail, comprising about half the workers involved in a pay dispute, are expected to walk out from 18:00 on 24 December until 27 December.
A new offer was made by the company on Sunday, but the union is urging members to reject it.
Network Rail has accused the RMT of using passengers and workers as "pawns in a fight with the government".
Stay with us as we bring you the latest on how the strikes will affect you and reaction from across the political spectrum.