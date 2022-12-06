Timing difficult but Christmas rail strikes needed - union boss

More now from union boss Mick Lynch, who's been speaking to callers on BBC Radio 5 live this morning.

Some of the listeners are pretty angry about disruption to their Christmas plans due to rail strikes. Paul, for example, feels the timing of the rail strikes is a case of "blackmail" for people across the country who just want to see loved ones over Christmas.

On the flipside, Sarah thinks the rail strikes are "so important", pointing out that railway workers are "actually people too".

Responding to the first point, Lynch says he understands the timing is difficult, but that his RMT union has to respond to the imposition of contractual changes which are set to come in this month.

There follows a conversation about Lynch's opposition to the closure of ticket offices. Paul asks: "Who actually uses a ticket office?"

Lynch insists they are important for those who are vulnerable or visitors to this country. He says it's important that stations are fully staffed so there's a "friendly environment" for passengers.

He denies he's opposed to modernisation of working practices.