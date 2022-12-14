Sherit Nair Copyright: Sherit Nair

Known to her friends as Zash or Zasherooni, Zara Aleena was an aspiring lawyer who wanted to practise as a solicitor having completed her Legal Practice Course.

Weeks prior to her death she had been offered a job at the Royal Courts of Justice.

Farah Naz, Zara Aleena’s aunt, said she was always thinking, planning and dreaming, and described her as a family person.

"She's also a loyal friend and community person so she would give herself to people and that interrupted some of her studies, which is why she didn't get it done as fast as she would have liked," Naz added.

Watch more from Farah Naz who in July spoke to the BBC about Zara Aleena.