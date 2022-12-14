Live
Law graduate Zara Aleena's killer to be sentenced
viewing this page
Reporting from Thomas Mackintosh and Helena Wilkinson at the Old Bailey | Warning: Coverage of the sentencing may contain upsetting details about Zara Aleena's killing
Reporting from Thomas Mackintosh and Helena Wilkinson at the Old Bailey | Warning: Coverage of the sentencing may contain upsetting details about Zara Aleena's killing
Live Reporting
Edited by Sarah Fowler
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Sherit NairCopyright: Sherit Nair .Copyright: .
Zara Aleena - the aspiring lawyer who valued her independence
Known to her friends as Zash or Zasherooni, Zara Aleena was an aspiring lawyer who wanted to practise as a solicitor having completed her Legal Practice Course.
Weeks prior to her death she had been offered a job at the Royal Courts of Justice.
Farah Naz, Zara Aleena’s aunt, said she was always thinking, planning and dreaming, and described her as a family person.
"She's also a loyal friend and community person so she would give herself to people and that interrupted some of her studies, which is why she didn't get it done as fast as she would have liked," Naz added.
Watch more from Farah Naz who in July spoke to the BBC about Zara Aleena.
What happened on the night Zara Aleena was murdered?
On the evening of 25 June, Zara Aleena was enjoying an evening out with a friend visiting several bars in the centre of Ilford, in east London.
At about 2am on 26 June her friend left in a taxi while Aleena set off to make her journey home on foot.
She left the bar, walked up the High Road and onto Cranbrook Road in the direction of Gants Hill Tube station.
Along this road she was followed by Jordan McSweeney - a stranger to her who at 02:17 attacked Aleena from behind, dragged her to the ground, kicked and stamped on her repeatedly.
At 02:33 passers-by came to Aleena’s aid with one woman giving CPR until the arrival of the ambulance.
Sadly, despite their efforts and those of medical staff, Aleena died in hospital later that morning.
Zara Aleena's murderer to be sentenced
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage from the Old Bailey, where we will see Jordan McSweeney sentenced later today for the murder of law graduate Zara Aleena.
Aleena, 35, was beaten to death in the early hours of the morning of 26 June as she walked home from a night out in Ilford, east London.
McSweeney - who was a stranger to Aleena - pleaded guilty to murder and sexual assault last month and he will be jailed in a few hours.
The BBC’s Helena Wilkinson and Thomas Mackintosh will be bringing you live updates from the hearing at the Old Bailey throughout the day.
And a recent change in the law means you’ll also be able to watch the sentencing live when it happens by clicking the play icon at the top of this page.