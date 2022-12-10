General view, various shots following explosion in St Helier, Jersey
About a dozen missing in 'devastating' blast in Jersey

Edited by Jeremy Gahagan and Alexandra Fouché

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome to our live coverage

    Smoke rises above the scene of the explosion
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Smoke visible at dawn following the explosion in St Helier

    One person has died after an explosion in a block of flats at Haut du Mont, Pier Road, in St Helier, Jersey.

    About 12 people are missing and two "walking wounded" are being treated in hospital.

    Stay with us as more news emerges.

