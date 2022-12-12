The bad weather is affecting quite a few railway lines this morning.
Here's some of the latest updates we have from National Rail:
Southeastern Railways are advising passengers not to travel this morning
Disruption to/from London Liverpool Street until 08:00
No London Overground trains between Watford Junction and London Euston until approximately 09:30
No trains between Dundee and Aberdeen expected until 10:15
Disruption through Haymarket expected until 10:45
Disruption between Glasgow Central/Neilston and Kings Park until 10:30
Disruption between Weymouth and Bournemouth expected until 11:00
Disruption through Feltham expected until 12:00
No trains between Wrexham Central and Bidston until the end of day
You can find out more about rail travel disruptions
Family stuck in car for eight hours as snow hits roads
A family of four have been stuck in their car for more than eight hours without food and only one small bottle of water during an arduous journey home from London to Thame, Oxfordshire that has taken a lot longer than expected due to ice and snow.
They crawled along the M11 for more than four hours and were still stuck on the M25 when they spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast a little earlier this morning.
Mother-of-two Sam said she and her family left the O2 Centre in London last night at 23:00 after attending the Jingle Bell Ball and hadn't left their car since.
She said they passed countless broken down cars and lorries on the slow journey home and had been keeping their spirits up by playing Christmas songs.
It's a dangerous situation out there on the roads, so stay safe if you're driving this morning.
Disruption on London transport
We're seeing travel disruption in many parts of the country and will be bringing you updates here.
In London, many Tube lines are facing delays, with the London Overground also affected.
WATCH: Latest weather forecast as snow hits most of UK
The Met Office issues warnings of ice, fog and snow as weather wreaks havoc on transport.
BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood gives the latest weather forecast as snow hits most of the UK.
Coldest night of the year
Simon King
BBC weather presenter and meteorologist
The lowest
temperature last night got down to -15.6C in Braemar, Scotland, which makes it the coldest
night of the year and coldest since February 2021.
With Met Office
warnings for freezing fog, ice and snow across many parts of the UK, there will
clearly be more disruption from wintry weather through the day.
WATCH: West England sees snow showers
Parts of Bristol, Gloucester and Cirencester have been covered in snow as showers spread from west to east.
Enough snow fell for people to get their sledges out and enjoy the cold weather, after the region saw its first snow fall of this winter.
Do not travel on Monday morning - Southeastern Railway
Southeastern Railway is warning rail passengers against travelling this morning due to the weather disruption.
In a statement, the rail company said snow and ice caused "severe disruption" across the whole Southeastern network on Sunday evening, and services would continue to be disrupted this morning.
Lines currently suspended include:
Woolwich Line -
Expected to be closed until at least 07:00 because of snow and ice
Bexleyheath Line
- Expected to be closed until at least 07:00 because of snow and ice
Sidcup Line -
Expected to be closed until at least 07:00 because of snow and ice
Hayes Line -
Expected to be closed until at least 10:00 because of snow and ice
Hastings Line -
Expected to be closed between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings until at least
mid-day, because of a signal fault, as well as snow, ice and fallen trees on
the line
Medway Valley
Line - Expected to be closed all day because of snow and ice
Sheerness Line -
Expected to be closed all day because of snow and ice
Trains will start
later on the following routes, and services are expected to be severely
disrupted this morning:
Bromley South
Line
Sole Street Line
Maidstone East
Line (services between Maidstone East and Charing Cross will not be able to run
all day)
Paddock Wood Line
- No services running between London and Tonbridge
High speed line
via Ashford
High speed line
via Gravesend
Stansted runway reopened
The runway at London Stansted Airport has reopened and been operational since 03:00 this morning, the airport has told the BBC.
All flights from the airport had been suspended earlier on Sunday night to clear snow.
There have also been delays at Heathrow and Gatwick.
Snowed-in pub goers seek shelter on pub floor overnight
After snow hit many parts of south-east England yesterday, some people ended up sleeping on a pub floor overnight after being snowed in in Sussex.
Dr Alexandra Loske, an art historian and curator, said she was forced to walk two miles to another pub in the snow to seek shelter on Sunday afternoon after she was "kicked out" of the first pub she was in - along with its other guests.
They ended up at The Bear Inn near the village of Burwash, which she said took in dozens of people and stayed open all night so people could shelter.
"It is all quite biblical," she wrote on Twitter on Sunday evening.
"Many of us sleeping on the floor tonight, but we are all happy."
A bout of cold weather across the UK is causing widespread
travel disruption this morning.
All flights at Stansted Airport were suspended overnight, although they have now resumed, while
there are delays to flights at Heathrow and Gatwick, after snow, ice and
freezing fog swept across the UK.
Trains have also been delayed and drivers warned to take
care after several motorway accidents.
A yellow weather warning is in place for Scotland, London
and south-west England until Monday morning, with disruption expected to
continue.
Getty Images
New weather warnings announced in England
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for ice for the east Midlands, the east of England, London & south-east England.
"Lying snow and icy patches will lead to difficult travel conditions during Monday and into Tuesday," the warning says.
"Icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths - Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces."
You can see all the weather warnings on BBC Weather here.
Severe disruption for London Underground
BBC London Travel
BBC Radio London Travel
The snow and ice are causing severe disruption on London Underground services this morning.
Only the Waterloo & City Line has a good service, all other Tube lines are disrupted.
The new Elizabeth Line and the trams in Croydon are however reporting a good service.
Disruption on railway lines
The bad weather is affecting quite a few railway lines this morning.
Here's some of the latest updates we have from National Rail:
You can find out more about rail travel disruptions
Family stuck in car for eight hours as snow hits roads
A family of four have been stuck in their car for more than eight hours without food and only one small bottle of water during an arduous journey home from London to Thame, Oxfordshire that has taken a lot longer than expected due to ice and snow.
They crawled along the M11 for more than four hours and were still stuck on the M25 when they spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast a little earlier this morning.
Mother-of-two Sam said she and her family left the O2 Centre in London last night at 23:00 after attending the Jingle Bell Ball and hadn't left their car since.
She said they passed countless broken down cars and lorries on the slow journey home and had been keeping their spirits up by playing Christmas songs.
It's a dangerous situation out there on the roads, so stay safe if you're driving this morning.
Disruption on London transport
We're seeing travel disruption in many parts of the country and will be bringing you updates here.
In London, many Tube lines are facing delays, with the London Overground also affected.
WATCH: Latest weather forecast as snow hits most of UK
The Met Office issues warnings of ice, fog and snow as weather wreaks havoc on transport.
BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood gives the latest weather forecast as snow hits most of the UK.
Coldest night of the year
Simon King
BBC weather presenter and meteorologist
The lowest temperature last night got down to -15.6C in Braemar, Scotland, which makes it the coldest night of the year and coldest since February 2021.
With Met Office warnings for freezing fog, ice and snow across many parts of the UK, there will clearly be more disruption from wintry weather through the day.
WATCH: West England sees snow showers
Parts of Bristol, Gloucester and Cirencester have been covered in snow as showers spread from west to east.
Enough snow fell for people to get their sledges out and enjoy the cold weather, after the region saw its first snow fall of this winter.
Do not travel on Monday morning - Southeastern Railway
Southeastern Railway is warning rail passengers against travelling this morning due to the weather disruption.
In a statement, the rail company said snow and ice caused "severe disruption" across the whole Southeastern network on Sunday evening, and services would continue to be disrupted this morning.
Lines currently suspended include:
Trains will start later on the following routes, and services are expected to be severely disrupted this morning:
Stansted runway reopened
The runway at London Stansted Airport has reopened and been operational since 03:00 this morning, the airport has told the BBC.
All flights from the airport had been suspended earlier on Sunday night to clear snow.
There have also been delays at Heathrow and Gatwick.
Snowed-in pub goers seek shelter on pub floor overnight
After snow hit many parts of south-east England yesterday, some people ended up sleeping on a pub floor overnight after being snowed in in Sussex.
Dr Alexandra Loske, an art historian and curator, said she was forced to walk two miles to another pub in the snow to seek shelter on Sunday afternoon after she was "kicked out" of the first pub she was in - along with its other guests.
They ended up at The Bear Inn near the village of Burwash, which she said took in dozens of people and stayed open all night so people could shelter.
"It is all quite biblical," she wrote on Twitter on Sunday evening.
"Many of us sleeping on the floor tonight, but we are all happy."
Where are there weather warnings?
Yellow warnings, meaning conditions will make it difficult to travel, are in place until Monday morning for:
Motorists were urged to only travel on roads in the south-east of England on Sunday night if essential.
Kent was particularly hit hard, with snow severely affecting the M2 and parts of the M20, National Highways said.
The AA has told motorists to adjust their driving to the freezing conditions on Monday morning.
Four children fall into icy lake near Birmingham
The cold weather warnings came as four children were taken to hospital in a critical condition after being rescued from an icy lake near Birmingham.
They are believed to have fallen into the water after playing on ice in Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst. They were taken to two hospitals in Birmingham.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said the children had been in cardiac arrest when they were rescued, but offered no further update on their condition.
Cold spell leads to travel disruption across UK
A bout of cold weather across the UK is causing widespread travel disruption this morning.
All flights at Stansted Airport were suspended overnight, although they have now resumed, while there are delays to flights at Heathrow and Gatwick, after snow, ice and freezing fog swept across the UK.
Trains have also been delayed and drivers warned to take care after several motorway accidents.
A yellow weather warning is in place for Scotland, London and south-west England until Monday morning, with disruption expected to continue.
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live page coverage as the cold weather causes widespread travel disruption across the UK.
Stick with us for live updates.