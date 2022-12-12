PA Media Copyright: PA Media

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for ice for the east Midlands, the east of England, London & south-east England.

"Lying snow and icy patches will lead to difficult travel conditions during Monday and into Tuesday," the warning says.

"Icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths - Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces."

