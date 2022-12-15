Our live-blogging of episode four kicks off with the familiar "ba-boom" of the Netflix logo, before proceedings kick off with archive footage of previous royal weddings.

The clips include Prince Charles and Princess Diana and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - who may well come up again over the next three episodes.

Meghan recalls hearing a private secretary tell her: "It's like this fish that's swimming perfectly, and then one day this foreign organism comes in, and then the entire thing goes 'what is that? What is it doing here? It doesn't look like us, it doesn't move like us, we don't like it, get it off of us.'"

The voices of Gloria Hunniford and Coleen Nolan can be heard alongside Janet Street Porter, who can be heard describing Meghan as a "controlling woman".

As much as we always welcome hearing old Loose Women clips, the implication is Meghan is going to use this episode to suggest she was not welcome in the royal family in the eyes of the media.