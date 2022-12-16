Commuters face more disruption as new strikes begin

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

It’s not just rail passengers who will feel the brunt of today’s transport disruption. They will be joined those travelling by road in northern England and on buses in parts of London.

National Highways traffic officers in the Public and Commercial Services Union working in north-west England, north-east England, and Yorkshire and the Humber will stop work for 48 hours .

National Highways says no roads will be closed and it has "well-rehearsed resilience plans in place".

About 125 out of 1,500 operational staff will take part - 10-25 people per region.

The strike will involve members of control centre staff who monitor the road network's CCTV and do a number of jobs including programming the electronic warning signs we see on major roads.

Traffic officers who work in the aftermath of accidents will also stop work.