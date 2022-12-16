Commuters face more disruption as new strikes begin

It’s not just rail passengers who will feel the brunt of today’s transport disruption. They will be joined those travelling by road in northern England and on buses in parts of London. National Highways traffic officers in the Public and Commercial Services Union working in north-west England, north-east England, and Yorkshire and the Humber will stop work for 48 hours . National Highways says no roads will be closed and it has "well-rehearsed resilience plans in place". About 125 out of 1,500 operational staff will take part - 10-25 people per region. The strike will involve members of control centre staff who monitor the road network's CCTV and do a number of jobs including programming the electronic warning signs we see on major roads. Traffic officers who work in the aftermath of accidents will also stop work.
Make sure you check with your rail operator before setting out to see what trains are running
- Be prepared for no services at all on some routes
Be prepared for no early morning or late night services on other routes
Expect busy carriages with only one in five services operating between 07:30 and 18:30 GMT
On the roads
Faisal Islam
Economics editor
With inflation now beginning to fall, the government and employers might be hoping to temper some of the wage demands that have helped fuel the current wave of industrial strife.
That seems unlikely, however.
Overall inflation - the rate at which prices rise - eased slightly last month but the cost of living is still very high and rising at its fastest pace in 40 years. It may only decline slowly.
Also, the government has already said that state pensions will rise in April by more than 10%.
Its bigger argument, however, is about sparking a "wage-price" spiral. This is when wage rises help force prices up, and the overall problem lasts for years, rather than months.
This happened in the 1970s, but so far there is no evidence of this occurring again.
Back then, the surge in wages came before the rise in prices.
Wage growth was already in double digits at the start of the 1970s, whereas price inflation reached that level three years later.
What we have now is very different. Prices are going up very fast because of supply chain issues and the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine on energy supplies.
Train delays again
Members of the UK's biggest rail union, the RMT, walked out at midnight for 48 hours, hitting services throughout England, Scotland and Wales today and Saturday. If you must travel:
The union is also planning further action over Christmas and in the New Year.
