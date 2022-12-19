A representative of one of the groups that's challenged the government's Rwanda plan says she's praying for an end to the "huge stress" that asylum seekers and their families are feeling.

Charlotte Khan, project manager for the Rwanda team at Care4Calais, says the asylum seekers are nervous and have been waiting for a long time to know "if they're going to be safe".

Campaigners say Rwanda is not a safe destination.

Care4Calais has been fighting the Home Office in court alongside individual asylum seekers, the PCS union - which represents more than 80% of UK Border Force staff - and migration charities Detention Action and Asylum Aid.