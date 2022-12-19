Campaigner hoping for end to 'huge stress' for asylum seekers
A representative of one of the groups that's challenged the government's Rwanda plan says she's praying for an end to the "huge stress" that asylum seekers and their families are feeling.
Charlotte Khan, project manager for the Rwanda team at Care4Calais, says the asylum seekers are nervous and have been waiting for a long time to know "if they're going to be safe".
Campaigners say Rwanda is not a safe destination.
Care4Calais has been fighting the Home Office in court alongside individual asylum seekers, the PCS union - which represents more than 80% of UK Border Force staff - and migration charities Detention Action and Asylum Aid.
What next if the government wins?
We're expecting a ruling at 10:30 GMT from the High Court in London on whether the UK government’s plan to deport some migrants and asylum seekers to Rwanda is legal.
A win for the government wouldn’t necessarily mean flights can take off immediately.
Whatever the outcome, analysts expect the losing side would ask for the case to be heard by the Court of Appeal - something that would further delay the government’s plans.
We're expecting a ruling at 10:30 GMT from the High Court in London on whether the UK government’s plan to deport some migrants and asylum seekers to Rwanda is legal.
A win for the government wouldn’t necessarily mean flights can take off immediately.
Whatever the outcome, analysts expect the losing side would ask for the case to be heard by the Court of Appeal - something that would further delay the government’s plans.
There is also an injunction from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), stopping deportations while legal action is taking place in the UK.
The relevant European Convention on Human Rights treaty has nothing to do with the EU, so the UK remains part of it despite Brexit.
So whatever happens today, this clash could continue in the courts for a while.
What is the government’s Rwanda asylum plan?
The five-year trial would see some asylum seekers who are deemed to have arrived "illegally" in the UK sent to Rwanda on a one-way ticket, to claim asylum there.
They may be granted refugee status to stay in Rwanda.
If not, they can apply to settle there on other grounds, or seek asylum in a "safe third country".
The government says the plan will deter people arriving in the UK through "illegal, dangerous or unnecessary methods", such as on small boats which cross the English Channel.
But the numbers crossing have not fallen since the policy was announced on 14 April.
More than 40,000 people have already used this route to come to the UK this year, the highest figure since records began.
