Border Force staff strike as Christmas getaway begins

Strikes could cost airlines hundreds of thousands - aviation expert
Asked how costly delays at affected airports could be, independent aviation expert John Strickland says that "depending on whether there are delays or missed delays," the strikes will "minimally" cost "hundreds of thousands of pounds today".
Speaking on Radio 4's Today programme, he adds that costs could run into "much higher figures over time" depending on what actually happens in the days ahead.
"Flights are not surprisingly full, but if passengers are having to rebook to other days... or if on the day they're disrupted, then airlines have to incur significant compensation costs," he says.
He adds that the major concern will be if delays to airport arrivals end up affecting airport departures.
If arrivals passengers are unable to disembark from planes, staff "may not be able to prepare to get on their next flight," Strickland says, "so we could potentially get delays or at the worst even cancellations of outbound flights."
Thousands expected to touch down at UK airports shortly
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
In about half an hour, we'll find out who's going to be most impacted by the Border Force strikes when several international flights are due to touch down at UK airports.
That's when you'll get thousands of people trying to get through passport control, the Independent's travel correspondent, Simon Calder, says.
The key area, he says, will be the early arrivals at Heathrow this morning, with more than 50 flights scheduled to come in before 7am with 10,000 passengers on board.
"It's probably going to be a lot easier at the other airports - Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow - so many of those passengers will be Brits coming home and they've got passports they can use in the eGates, assuming they're over 12," he tells the BBC.
He says flight cancellations are very unlikely and he's pretty confident today's contingency measures will work, and says "everything is going at normal at this stage".
Airports will be affected differently by strike action - aviation expert
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Independent aviation consultant John Strickland says strike action will affect airports in different ways, with Heathrow likely to have more pressures put on it due to the number of long-haul flights it serves.
Heathrow, "in the next few hours is going to see the onslaught of long-haul, large aircraft arriving," Strickland says, speaking on Radio 4's Today programme.
"That's a different combination of traffic" to an airport like Gatwick, he explains, which predominantly serves short-haul flights, meaning there aren't so many long-haul and wider-bodied aircrafts.
He adds that an airport like Gatwick will likely have "a higher ratio" of passengers who are eligible to use eGates, while at Heathrow, a bigger mix of nationalities will lead to "more pressures on the system" with some ineligible to use these.
A winter characterised by strikes
Everything from train services to postal deliveries and hospital care have already been disrupted in the last few weeks, in a month that has been characterised by industrial action.
And today marks the first day of strikes among Border Force staff - including passport control workers.
Here’s a helpful calendar of who is striking when this month and next.
.Copyright: .
Gatwick Airport says worst case scenario is two hour queues
Adam Jones, head of passenger operations at London Gatwick Airport, says the worst case scenario they are predicting for passengers is queues of up to two hours.
Asked whether this is significant delay or not on Radio 4's Today programme, he says: "We don't like anyone queueing at Gatwick," so the two-hour queue is "still a significant queue".
Despite this, Jones says that at present there is no need to control the traffic going through the airport and there are extra staff on hand to help passengers.
Strikes intended to cause maximum chaos
Zoe Conway
BBC employment correspondent
Getting away for the holidays was supposed to be so much easier this year.
Covid might not be ruining Christmas but industrial action is causing anxiety for many travellers.
The union which has organised today’s strike by airport security officials - the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) - has been upfront about its intention to cause maximum chaos to people’s flight plans.
But just how disruptive the strike will be is unclear.
The government is warning of longer queues at security on arrival but they’re sounding fairly confident that airports won’t close.
The action could continue well into next year, however, with the PCS saying it could support striking workers for the next six months.
There’s also not much optimism about an end to the ongoing rail dispute.
If that wasn’t enough to contend with, rail fares in England are going up. No wonder then of warnings of heavy traffic on the roads this holiday.
Why are Border Force staff striking?
Press AssociationCopyright: Press Association
Border Force staff are expected to walk out on eight days between 23 December and New Year's Eve at Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow, Gatwick, Heathrow (Terminals 2, 3, 4 and 5) and Manchester airports, as well as at the port of Newhaven.
But why?
They are striking over pay, pensions and jobs as part of wider industrial action among members of the Public and Commercial Services(PCS) union - largely made up of people who work in government departments and public bodies.
86% of balloted PCS union members voted in favour of strike action across 124 government departments and public sector employers after the Home Office offered workers a 2% pay rise instead of the 10% they requested.
“Like so many workers, our members are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis. They are desperate,” PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said.
Who is striking and when?
About 1,000 Border Force staff are expected to walk for eight days from 23 to 31 December, except on 27 December.
Six UK airports are due to be affected by the strike which is over pay, pensions and jobs. The affected airports are:
London Heathrow
London Gatwick
Birmingham
Cardiff
Glasgow
Manchester
Staff at the port of Newhaven in East Sussex will also strike.
All strikers are members of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) which balloted for industrial action after the Home Office offered workers a 2% pay rise instead of the 10% they requested.
Military personnel, civil servants and Home Office volunteers have been trained to check passports when Border Force staff walk out.
Border Force staff to begin striking at airports over Christmas
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage.
Travellers are set to face more disruption today with about 1,000 Border Force staff expected to begin striking at airports in England, Scotland and Wales.
Members of the the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) Union are striking for eight days between 23 December and New Year's Eve at Heathrow, Gatwick and several other airports.
Thousands of other civil servants - including driving test examiners - will also be taking industrial action.
Christmas is a very busy time at airports and the strikes are likely to lead to longer queues at passport control.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest this morning.
Live Reporting
Edited by Jeremy Gahagan
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images .Copyright: . Press AssociationCopyright: Press Association
-
London Heathrow
-
London Gatwick
-
Birmingham
-
Cardiff
-
Glasgow
-
Manchester
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Strikes could cost airlines hundreds of thousands - aviation expert
Asked how costly delays at affected airports could be, independent aviation expert John Strickland says that "depending on whether there are delays or missed delays," the strikes will "minimally" cost "hundreds of thousands of pounds today".
Speaking on Radio 4's Today programme, he adds that costs could run into "much higher figures over time" depending on what actually happens in the days ahead.
"Flights are not surprisingly full, but if passengers are having to rebook to other days... or if on the day they're disrupted, then airlines have to incur significant compensation costs," he says.
He adds that the major concern will be if delays to airport arrivals end up affecting airport departures.
If arrivals passengers are unable to disembark from planes, staff "may not be able to prepare to get on their next flight," Strickland says, "so we could potentially get delays or at the worst even cancellations of outbound flights."
Thousands expected to touch down at UK airports shortly
In about half an hour, we'll find out who's going to be most impacted by the Border Force strikes when several international flights are due to touch down at UK airports.
That's when you'll get thousands of people trying to get through passport control, the Independent's travel correspondent, Simon Calder, says.
The key area, he says, will be the early arrivals at Heathrow this morning, with more than 50 flights scheduled to come in before 7am with 10,000 passengers on board.
"It's probably going to be a lot easier at the other airports - Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow - so many of those passengers will be Brits coming home and they've got passports they can use in the eGates, assuming they're over 12," he tells the BBC.
He says flight cancellations are very unlikely and he's pretty confident today's contingency measures will work, and says "everything is going at normal at this stage".
Airports will be affected differently by strike action - aviation expert
Independent aviation consultant John Strickland says strike action will affect airports in different ways, with Heathrow likely to have more pressures put on it due to the number of long-haul flights it serves.
Heathrow, "in the next few hours is going to see the onslaught of long-haul, large aircraft arriving," Strickland says, speaking on Radio 4's Today programme.
"That's a different combination of traffic" to an airport like Gatwick, he explains, which predominantly serves short-haul flights, meaning there aren't so many long-haul and wider-bodied aircrafts.
He adds that an airport like Gatwick will likely have "a higher ratio" of passengers who are eligible to use eGates, while at Heathrow, a bigger mix of nationalities will lead to "more pressures on the system" with some ineligible to use these.
A winter characterised by strikes
Everything from train services to postal deliveries and hospital care have already been disrupted in the last few weeks, in a month that has been characterised by industrial action.
And today marks the first day of strikes among Border Force staff - including passport control workers.
Here’s a helpful calendar of who is striking when this month and next.
Gatwick Airport says worst case scenario is two hour queues
Adam Jones, head of passenger operations at London Gatwick Airport, says the worst case scenario they are predicting for passengers is queues of up to two hours.
Asked whether this is significant delay or not on Radio 4's Today programme, he says: "We don't like anyone queueing at Gatwick," so the two-hour queue is "still a significant queue".
Despite this, Jones says that at present there is no need to control the traffic going through the airport and there are extra staff on hand to help passengers.
Strikes intended to cause maximum chaos
Zoe Conway
BBC employment correspondent
Getting away for the holidays was supposed to be so much easier this year.
Covid might not be ruining Christmas but industrial action is causing anxiety for many travellers.
The union which has organised today’s strike by airport security officials - the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) - has been upfront about its intention to cause maximum chaos to people’s flight plans.
But just how disruptive the strike will be is unclear.
The government is warning of longer queues at security on arrival but they’re sounding fairly confident that airports won’t close.
The action could continue well into next year, however, with the PCS saying it could support striking workers for the next six months.
There’s also not much optimism about an end to the ongoing rail dispute.
If that wasn’t enough to contend with, rail fares in England are going up. No wonder then of warnings of heavy traffic on the roads this holiday.
Why are Border Force staff striking?
Border Force staff are expected to walk out on eight days between 23 December and New Year's Eve at Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow, Gatwick, Heathrow (Terminals 2, 3, 4 and 5) and Manchester airports, as well as at the port of Newhaven.
But why?
They are striking over pay, pensions and jobs as part of wider industrial action among members of the Public and Commercial Services(PCS) union - largely made up of people who work in government departments and public bodies.
86% of balloted PCS union members voted in favour of strike action across 124 government departments and public sector employers after the Home Office offered workers a 2% pay rise instead of the 10% they requested.
“Like so many workers, our members are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis. They are desperate,” PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said.
Who is striking and when?
About 1,000 Border Force staff are expected to walk for eight days from 23 to 31 December, except on 27 December.
Six UK airports are due to be affected by the strike which is over pay, pensions and jobs. The affected airports are:
Staff at the port of Newhaven in East Sussex will also strike.
All strikers are members of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) which balloted for industrial action after the Home Office offered workers a 2% pay rise instead of the 10% they requested.
Military personnel, civil servants and Home Office volunteers have been trained to check passports when Border Force staff walk out.
Border Force staff to begin striking at airports over Christmas
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage.
Travellers are set to face more disruption today with about 1,000 Border Force staff expected to begin striking at airports in England, Scotland and Wales.
Members of the the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) Union are striking for eight days between 23 December and New Year's Eve at Heathrow, Gatwick and several other airports.
Thousands of other civil servants - including driving test examiners - will also be taking industrial action.
Christmas is a very busy time at airports and the strikes are likely to lead to longer queues at passport control.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest this morning.