Border Force staff strike as Christmas getaway begins

Asked how costly delays at affected airports could be, independent aviation expert John Strickland says that "depending on whether there are delays or missed delays," the strikes will "minimally" cost "hundreds of thousands of pounds today".

Speaking on Radio 4's Today programme, he adds that costs could run into "much higher figures over time" depending on what actually happens in the days ahead.

"Flights are not surprisingly full, but if passengers are having to rebook to other days... or if on the day they're disrupted, then airlines have to incur significant compensation costs," he says.

He adds that the major concern will be if delays to airport arrivals end up affecting airport departures.

If arrivals passengers are unable to disembark from planes, staff "may not be able to prepare to get on their next flight," Strickland says, "so we could potentially get delays or at the worst even cancellations of outbound flights."