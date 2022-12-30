Here's the statement from Elle Edwards' family in full:

There was no one as beautiful as our Elle May, her looks, her laugh and the way she would light up a room as soon as she walked in.

She had this way about her that as soon as you met her you just instantly fell in love with her, everyone that met Elle knew how special she was.

Her laugh was infectious, anyone who was around her had a good time, she loved her life and had so many amazing plans for the future.

She was only just getting started. Christmas and our family will never be the same again without her. She was the glue that held this big family together, from all of us.

We will love and miss her forever. Our Elle May, the most beautiful and bright star out there, forever and always.My beautiful Elle Marlene is the love of my life and she is my world, my best friend.

She will always shine and be beautiful and bright, my Elle has never gone.