Sombre moments as Elle Edwards' father attends news conference
Rowan Bridge
Reporting from Liverpool
Tim Edwards, Elle's father, sat silently, looking
straight ahead during the news conference. The police say it was important for
him to be there, but it was clearly a difficult experience and he couldn’t read
the family statement out.
Dressed in a dark navy coat, he sat next to Detective
Superintendent Sue Coombs as she read the family’s statement in which they
said how they would love and miss Elle forever.
The media were asked not to ask
him any questions, and at the end he got up and walked out with the officer.
In
the room, the atmosphere was sombre and subdued. This was a news conference
where the weight of events hung heavy on everyone.
WATCH: 'The most beautiful and bright star' - Elle's family
The father of Elle Edwards appeared at a police news conference where detectives appealed for help to find her killer.
Tim Edwards sat next to Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs as she read a statement on the family's behalf, which described Elle as the "most beautiful and bright star".
The 26-year-old died in hospital after being shot in the head outside a pub in Merseyside on Christmas Eve.
Prayers and candles for Elle Edwards
A church in Liverpool will hold an afternoon of prayer for Elle Edwards tomorrow following her death in a pub shooting on 24 December.
The Holy Apostles and Martyrs in Wallasey is opening tomorrow afternoon for prayers for Edwards and her family.
"As we were celebrating the joy of the birth of Jesus, we were extremely shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic shooting on Christmas Eve," he said.
"The Lighthouse pub is right at the heart of our community and my own niece and nephew were there, along with so many others at the time of the incident."
Tributes have been left outside the pub, including flowers from Edwards’ sister and parents.
The family's statement in full: 'We will love and miss her forever'
Here's the statement from Elle Edwards' family in full:
There was no one as beautiful as our Elle May, her looks, her laugh
and the way she would light up a room as soon as she walked in.
She had
this way about her that as soon as you met her you just instantly fell in
love with her, everyone that met Elle knew how special she was.
Her laugh
was infectious, anyone who was around her had a good time, she
loved her life and had so many amazing plans for the future.
She was
only just getting started. Christmas and our family will never be the same
again without her. She was the glue that held this big family together, from
all of us.
We will
love and miss her forever. Our Elle May, the most beautiful and bright star out
there, forever and always.My beautiful Elle Marlene is the love of my life and she is my
world, my best friend.
She will always shine and be beautiful and bright, my Elle has never
gone.
Police seeking information on dark-coloured Mercedes
Coombs goes on to say that "we need people to take a stand against criminals, we need you to speak to us so that we can take action, let us know who was carrying and storing weapons".
We know the answers lie within the community, she adds.
She adds they want information about the whereabouts of a dark-coloured Mercedes that was parked in the pub car park and asks where it came from and where it's gone.
One man recalled to prison, another remains in custody
Coombs recaps information released earlier on the police investigation into Elle's murder.
A 30-year-old man from Tranmere who was arrested on suspicion of the murder of Elle has been recalled to prison on licence, and a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry who was arrested on Monday has been bailed.
A 31-year-old man arrested yesterday remains in custody.
Coombs adds that police have reviewed CCTV and video footage from the shooting outside the Wirral pub on Christmas Eve.
Police 'working around the clock'
BBCCopyright: BBC
Det Supt Sue Coombs says Elle's family is understandably devastated by her "shocking and needless death".
"They need answers and now it's more important than ever that people come forward and tell us what they know.
"While I understand how worrying incidents such as this are I want to reassure people my investigation team is working around the clock to get justice for Elle and her family."
Elle was 'the most beautiful and bright star out there'
Elle's father, Tim Edwards, is next to Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs is reading a statement from the family.
The family say Christmas will never be the same for them again.
They say that Elle was "the glue that held this big family together" and they will love and miss her forever.
Elle was "the most beautiful and bright star out there," they add.
Elle 'loved life and had amazing plans'
In a statement read by Coombs, Elle's family say she "loved life and had so many amazing plans for the future."
"She was only just getting started."
Update on murder investigation begins
We're now hearing from Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs as she speaks to the press.
She is starting by reading a statement on behalf of Elle Edwards' family.
What do we know so far?
Family HandoutCopyright: Family Handout
Elle Edwards died after several shots were fired at the entrance to The Lighthouse pub in Wallasey at about 11.50pm on Christmas Eve
Merseyside Police said the 26-year-old beautician was not thought to have been the target of the shooting, which also injured four people
A man, 28, was critically hurt and three others suffered non-life-threatening injuries
Police said this morning that a 30-year-old man from Tranmere arrested on suspicion of Edwards’ murder has been recalled to prison on licence
A 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry has been bailed and a 31-year-old man remains in custody
On Wednesday, Deputy Chief Constable Ian Critchley said Elle Edwards' death had been "the most appalling and callous murder"
He said Merseyside Police "will not rest until we bring the offenders to justice"
Welcome
Hello and thanks for joining us as we bring you the latest from Merseyside Police on the fatal shooting of Elle Edwards in a Wirral pub on Christmas Eve.
A press conference is due to start shortly.
We're expecting to hear from Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs at the force's headquarters in Rose Hill.
Stay with us as we bring you latest. You'll also be able to watch live on the BBC News channel at the top of this page.
