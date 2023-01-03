In the last few minutes, the editor of Rail magazine has been speaking to Radio 4's Today programme.
Asked for his assessment about who is standing in the way of a deal, Nigel Harris says it's more true that "both sides [unions and the government] are blocking reforms".
The government "can’t pretend this is an issue between [only] the unions and employers" when the UK runs on a nationalised railway, he tells the BBC's Nick Robinson.
He says the UK government pays rail operators in the same way people pay their decorators or plumbers - "the government is the paymaster" Harris says, adding this in itself shows "there’s not the financial flexibility to solve this as there might be in the private sector".
Asked whether he sees a resolution soon, Harris says that unless there's movement on both sides, he fears "this is going to go on for some time yet".
Ministers: Unions should stop strike action
The government has put out a statement saying unions should "step back" from strike action.
Ministers are ready to facilitate a resolution, according to a Department for Transport spokesman, and want unions to "come to the table".
The statement re-iterates the line that inflation-matching pay increases for all public sector workers would "worsen debt and fuel inflation" hitting every household in the country.
"Passengers have rightly had enough of rail strikes and want the disruption to end," the statement says.
RMT's Lynch accuses government of blocking deal
The RMT union says that despite its best efforts over the festive period, rail employers have not arranged formal negotiations to try to resolve the dispute.
RMT chief Mick Lynch accused the government of "blocking" the union's attempts to reach a settlement with rail employers.
"We have worked with the rail industry to reach successful negotiated settlements ever since privatisation in 1993 and we have achieved deals across the network in 2021 and 2022 where the Department for Transport has no involvement.
"Yet in this dispute, there is an unprecedented level of ministerial interference, which is hamstringing rail employers from being able to negotiate a package of measures with us, so we can settle this dispute," he said.
What are the rail strikes all about?
The unions are in dispute with the government and rail companies about pay, job cuts and changes to terms and conditions.
The unions are in dispute with the government and rail companies about pay, job cuts and changes to terms and conditions.
Unions say any pay offer should reflect the rising cost of living.
But the rail industry is under pressure to save money after the pandemic left a hole in its finances. Bosses say reforms need to be agreed, to afford pay increases and modernise the railway.
Network Rail is planning to cut 1,900 jobs as part of changes to the way its maintenance teams work - although it insists most of this could be achieved by people leaving voluntarily.
The RMT disagrees with some of the changes and wants a guarantee of no compulsory job losses.
Welcome
Welcome to our live coverage as another series of rail strikes begins.
It's back to work for many today after the Christmas and new year holiday – and also the first day of strike action that will disrupt train services for most of this week.
Around 40,000 members of the RMT union on Network Rail and 14 train operating companies will take action today, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, shutting down most rail services across the country.
And a one-day strike on Thursday by drivers' union Aslef will cripple services.
Stay with us as we set out how the strikes will affect you.