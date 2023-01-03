In the last few minutes, the editor of Rail magazine has been speaking to Radio 4's Today programme.

Asked for his assessment about who is standing in the way of a deal, Nigel Harris says it's more true that "both sides [unions and the government] are blocking reforms".

The government "can’t pretend this is an issue between [only] the unions and employers" when the UK runs on a nationalised railway, he tells the BBC's Nick Robinson.

He says the UK government pays rail operators in the same way people pay their decorators or plumbers - "the government is the paymaster" Harris says, adding this in itself shows "there’s not the financial flexibility to solve this as there might be in the private sector".

Asked whether he sees a resolution soon, Harris says that unless there's movement on both sides, he fears "this is going to go on for some time yet".