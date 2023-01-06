Harry speaks of family rows and anger over Diana in book

A new trailer has been released for ITV's interview with Prince Harry, which will be aired on Sunday.
In it, he talks about the alleged physical altercation with Prince William detailed in his memoir, saying he saw a "red mist" in his brother.
William has not commented.
Watch the clip below.
Harry says William 'knocked him to the floor'
A key revelation from Prince Harry's book is the state of his relationship with his brother, Prince William, and the strain it's come under in recent years.
He writes that the pair had a physical altercation in 2019, in which his brother grabbed his collar, ripped his necklace and knocked him to the floor at his London home.
According to Harry, the scuffle was sparked by comments made by William about Meghan. Harry writes that his brother was critical of Meghan with William describing her as "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive".
The Duke of Sussex said that his brother was "parrot[ing] the press narrative" as the confrontation escalated.
Memoir likely to divide opinion
Sean Coughlan
BBC News, royal correspondent
So far Buckingham
Palace and Kensington Palace have declined to comment on Prince Harry’s
bombshell memoir.
It was their tactic
too during the coverage of the Harry and Meghan Netflix series, avoiding getting
dragged into the mud-slinging and hoping that the controversy would burn itself
out.
That probably
worked for them. But there is a difference in that this book is far more
wide-ranging and harder-hitting. After Prince Harry’s claim about being attacked
by his brother, how easy will it be for them to appear together, perhaps in a
few months at the coronation of their father? If their dispute remains
unresolved or unchallenged, would speculation about their relationship
overshadow the celebrations?
It’s a difficult
balancing act for the palace officials. Don’t respond and the only version in
front of the public is Harry’s. And if they do respond it could lead to
difficult denials and counter-claims about very personal matters.
Much might also
depend on the public response. Will Prince Harry’s book annoy people as
appearing to be washing a family’s dirty linen in public? Or will they see him
as airing legitimate grievances, which so far have not been denied. As ever,
Harry and Meghan are likely to divide opinion.
Harry may have worsened security threats - retired commander
There's more from Colonel Kemp now, who says Prince Harry's decision to write about his time in Afghanistan could worsen any security threats against him.
"He himself is under threat already for his own security and I think by resurrecting [the number of people he killed while serving in the Army] now potentially undermines that," Kemp tells BBC Breakfast.
He says Harry's decision to publish the number of people he killed - 25 - does little other than put his own security at risk.
Kemp praises Harry as a "brave" man who fought for his country, but says this part of the book reminds people that 10 years ago, "there was a very, very high profile man killing people" in Afghanistan who might be "provoked to take revenge".
On whether these claims put the wider Army, still serving, at risk, Kemp says he doesn't believe this is the case.
Harry's reputation is 'tarnished', says Col Kemp
Colonel Richard Kemp goes on to say that some of Prince Harry's revelations reflect badly on him.
He says he doesn't think Harry revealing how many Afghans he'd killed was in itself wrong but he added:
"In some ways he's almost turned on the British people and accused them of all sorts of things that don't suit him and I think that that will not sit very well with many veterans and many serving soldiers as well.
"But I would say on balance, his reputation is perhaps tarnished, but not completely destroyed by these sort of comments."
Army commander: Harry's chess piece claim 'error of judgement'
We're hearing from Colonel Richard Kemp now, who's a retired British Army officer.
Asked by BBC Breakfast what he thinks about Prince Harry's claim in his book that the 25 people he killed in Afghanistan were "bad people... eliminated before they could kill good people", Kemp says he agrees to some extent.
They were bad people, Kemp says, but he takes issue with Harry's claim that the enemy - members of the Taliban - should be seen as chess pieces by soldiers.
"I think that sort of comment, which doesn't reflect reality, is misleading and potentially valuable for those people who wish the British forces harm... so I think it was an error of judgement," he says.
Harry says he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan
One of the areas Prince Harry covers in his memoir is his time serving as a helicopter pilot in Afghanistan in 2012-13.
Harry says he participated in six missions, all of which involved deaths, but saw them as justifiable.
"It wasn't a statistic that filled me with pride but nor did it leave me ashamed," he writes. "When I found myself plunged in the heat and confusion of combat I didn't think of those 25 as people. They were chess pieces removed from the board, Bad people eliminated before they could kill good people."
Royal biographer says Harry will face huge backlash
Thirty years ago, writer Andrew Morton collaborated with Harry's mother Diana, on the book Diana: Her True Story.
He's been speakng to the BBC about Prince Harry's memoir and the furore it has caused.
"This is a once in a decade opportunity to read about the inside workings of the Royal Family.
"When Diana: Her True Story was first out, there were members of Parliament suggesting I'd be sent to the Tower of London.
"I don't think anybody's going to suggest that with Prince Harry but he's going to get a huge backlash."
Key revelations from the book (so far)
With Prince Harry's book due to be released next Tuesday (10 January), some people may be wondering how so much of its content is already known.
As well as certain chapters being leaked, copies of the book went on sale early in Spain yesterday, where it is titled En la sombra (In The Shadow) instead of Spare.
In terms of some of the biggest revelations we know so far, Harry writes in the tell-all book:
His brother, Prince William, attacked him in a disagreement over his relationship with Meghan Markle
He took drugs when he was younger, including cocaine, marijuana and magic mushrooms
He killed 25 people while serving as an Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan
A psychic told him that his mother, the late Princess Diana, approved of his new life in the US
He and his brother asked their father, King Charles III, not to marry his second wife Camilla, now the Queen Consort
He wants reconciliation with his family, but only once they take accountability for the fallout between him and them
Welcome
Good morning and thanks for joining us as we look at the reaction to the revelations in Prince Harry’s tell-all book Spare.
We’ll be covering the string of sensational claims over drug taking, how Prince William urged their father not to marry Camilla and how Harry says he was physically attacked by his brother in a row over Meghan.
His brother, Prince William, attacked him in a disagreement over his relationship with Meghan Markle
-
He took drugs when he was younger, including cocaine, marijuana and magic mushrooms
-
He killed 25 people while serving as an Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan
-
A psychic told him that his mother, the late Princess Diana, approved of his new life in the US
-
He and his brother asked their father, King Charles III, not to marry his second wife Camilla, now the Queen Consort
-
He wants reconciliation with his family, but only once they take accountability for the fallout between him and them
