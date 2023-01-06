Harry speaks of family rows and anger over Diana in book

So far Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have declined to comment on Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir.

It was their tactic too during the coverage of the Harry and Meghan Netflix series, avoiding getting dragged into the mud-slinging and hoping that the controversy would burn itself out.

That probably worked for them. But there is a difference in that this book is far more wide-ranging and harder-hitting. After Prince Harry’s claim about being attacked by his brother, how easy will it be for them to appear together, perhaps in a few months at the coronation of their father? If their dispute remains unresolved or unchallenged, would speculation about their relationship overshadow the celebrations?

It’s a difficult balancing act for the palace officials. Don’t respond and the only version in front of the public is Harry’s. And if they do respond it could lead to difficult denials and counter-claims about very personal matters.

Much might also depend on the public response. Will Prince Harry’s book annoy people as appearing to be washing a family’s dirty linen in public? Or will they see him as airing legitimate grievances, which so far have not been denied. As ever, Harry and Meghan are likely to divide opinion.