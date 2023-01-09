Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Tonight’s launch is being hailed as a breakthrough moment for the UK space sector because, while rockets have been sent to space from Britain before, they have never been used to put satellites into orbit.

Those earlier launches came as part of military exercises or for atmospheric research, with the vehicles involved coming straight back down - rather than to circle the Earth as a satellite does.

While the UK is well regarded for making satellites of all sizes, the country’s space industry has always needed to send them to foreign spaceports for launch.

By adding launch capability, the sector will in future be able to carry out projects from design through to mission operations.

This means time and cost savings for British companies, as well as making the UK a more attractive place for companies from other nation's to invest.