Met Police 'truly sorry' predatory officer wasn't removed
WARNING: The reporting on this page contains details that some readers may find distressing. You can find support at: bbc.co.uk/actionline
WARNING: The reporting on this page contains details that some readers may find distressing. You can find support at: bbc.co.uk/actionline
Edited by Heather Sharp and Kevin Ponniah
All times stated are UK
24 counts of rape
Nine counts of sexual assault
Five counts of assault by penetration
Three counts of coercive and controlling behaviour
Three counts of false imprisonment
Two counts of attempted rape
One count of attempted sexual assault by penetration
One count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent
One count of indecent assault
Regularly threatening victims with violence
Controlling what they wore, what they ate, where they slept
Calling the women prostitutes and said to them “you are my slave”
Stopping them from speaking to other men or even their own children
Forcing many into positions almost to the point where they fought for breath
Financially cutting off some victims and isolated them from friends and family
Repeatedly humiliating them
Sexually assaulting one of his victims while she was cleaning his bathroom
Carrick used police officer position to intimidate victims
Helena Wilkinson
reporting from Southwark Crown Court
We know PC David Carrick used his position as a police officer to control his victims. He told his victims from the start what his job was.
One woman who met Carrick through the dating app, Tinder, described how he showed her his warrant card when they first met.
He also claimed he had met famous people, including the prime minister and that he had handled firearms.
Senior Crown Prosecutor Shilpa Shah says Carrick used his position to suggest “that it would be their word against his
“This makes the reporting of these matters all the more courageous, as these women were going up against a police officer who controlled them.”
'How can women and girls possibly feel safe?'
A charity that provides services to victims of domestic abuse has described David Carrick's crimes as "utterly abhorrent".
Writing in a series of tweets, the charity Refuge questioned how women and girls can possibly feel, or be safe, when a serving police officer has been charged with such crimes.
"For too long, we have heard that things will change, that lessons are being learned, that mistakes will not be allowed to happen again. What has to happen before crimes against women and girls are taken seriously?"
Spotlight on vetting officers once again
Thomas Mackintosh
reporting from Southwark Crown Court
Vetting and re-vetting officers is one thing the Metropolitan Police has been told it needs to improve on.
PC David Carrick's crimes reinforce the need for vetting to be much, much better.
The force says Carrick was vetted when he joined the Met in 2001 and again in 2017.
In a statement the Met says: "He should have been re-vetted after ten years of service.
"Delays in re-vetting of officers have previously been identified as an area that the Met needs to improve and significant improvements have already been made."
The Met says its approach to vetting has "changed significantly in recent years" adding it is now "far more robust".
"We are confident that someone applying to join the Met today with the same pre-employment history would not receive vetting clearance," it adds.
"It is now the case that if an officer or staff member is arrested or is being investigated for a serious offence, consideration is given to a full review of that individual’s circumstances including the possibility that re-vetting would be required."
Met Police an 'institution in crisis' - anti-violence group
More reaction to PC David Carrick's guilty plea has been coming in.
"This is an institution in crisis," says the Ending Violence Against Women Coalition of the Met Police force, in which Carrick was serving.
"That Carrick's pattern of egregious behaviour was known to the Met and they failed to act speaks more loudly than their empty promises to women," it says in a tweet.
"Solidarity with the victims & all who are feeling the weight of the traumatic details being reported," it adds.
One of the most shocking cases we have dealt with - CPS
Speaking outside Southwark Crown Court, Jaswant Narwal of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) describes Carrick's case as "one of the most shocking cases" the CPS has dealt with involving a serving police officer.
She says anyone hearing of the 49 counts which Carrick has pleaded guilty to against 12 victims "would agree that the sheer magnitude of his offending is horrifying", adding that she has seen nothing else like it in her 34 years working with the CPS.
She says Carrick was "trusted with the responsibility of protecting the public", but in his private life he did the opposite.
She says she commends "every woman" who "courageously" saw the case to court, and says that it is their courage which has "finally" led to justice being served.
She also commends the CPS team, the prosecution council, and the police investigation team who "worked so hard and quickly" to build an "extremely strong case" against Carrick which left him "no option but to admit his crimes".
"Women have the right to be safe, and feel safe," she says.
She adds that she hopes the outcome of the case will encourage other women who may be in a similar position to come forward.
Carrick's offences are truly shocking - police
Detective Chief Inspector Iain Moor from the Bedfordshire, Cambridge and Hertfordshire major crime unit has been speaking outside Southwark Crown Court after David Carrick pleaded guilty to 49 offences against 12 women.
He says there was "overwhelming evidence" against the Met Police officer, which led to him pleading guilty to offences including rape, false imprisonment and coercive control.
Carrick pleading guilty means his victims won't have to face the ordeal of giving evidence against him in court, and Moor thanked them for coming forward.
He says he hopes their actions will give anyone who has been a victim in the past the courage to come forward.
Moor described the details of the Carrick's offences as "truly shocking", saying that many people will be "appalled and sickened" by his actions.
He adds that police are committed to tackling violence against women and girls in all its forms, and hopes that the conviction of PC David Carrick will reassure victims and the public that no one is above the law.
Mayor of London 'sickened and appalled'
More reaction to bring you now - this time by the Mayor of London who says he is absolutely sickened and appalled by PC David Carrick's crimes.
Sadiq Khan adds: “Londoners will be rightly shocked that this man was able to work for the Met for so long and serious questions must be answered about how he was able to abuse his position as an officer in this horrendous manner.
“It’s vital that all victims of crime have confidence in our police. We simply must do more to raise standards and empower police leaders to rid the Met and all other police services of those officers who are clearly unfit to serve."
The mayor says he is in close contact with the Met's new commissioner Sir Mark Rowley as the force continues to reform its culture and standards.
He backs Sir Mark's calls for a reform to policing regulations in order to process police dismissals much quicker.
WATCH: Policing has taken a step back with Carrick case - Met Police
Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray has described Carrick's crimes as a “devastating” case, calling it “a step back” for policing.
She said the Met should have spotted his pattern of abusive behaviour, and is "truly sorry" for missing opportunities to remove him.
The charges Carrick pleaded guilty to
Thomas Mackintosh
reporting from Southwark Crown Court
In total Carrick, has pleaded guilty to 49 offences, relating to 12 women between 2003 and 2020.
They are:
Carrick: A controlling and coercive manipulator
Helena Wilkinson
Reporting from Southwark Crown Court
The scale of PC David Carrick’s offending and what he did to his 12 female victims, over his 18 years of offending, is beyond comprehension.
The Metropolitan Police officer would thrive on humiliating his victims. He was threatening, controlling and coercive.
The controlling and threatening behaviour that Carrick subjected the women to has been detailed by his victims to police and prosecutors :
Why we couldn’t report Carrick’s previous guilty pleas until today
Helena Wilkinson
Reporting from Southwark Crown Court
It might be useful for us to explain why, until now, we’ve not been able to report the fact that Carrick pleaded guilty to 43 charges in December.
In short, there has been a court order preventing us.
Let’s just go back to December, at the Old Bailey in London. PC Carrick was back in court to enter pleas on seven new charges, all of which he denied.
But there was a dramatic development. The police officer changed his pleas from not guilty to guilty on 43 of the 44 previous counts.
This is where the court order came in.
Because there was still going to be a trial on the seven charges Carrick denied, in order to protect the integrity of the trial, the Judge, Mrs Justice Cheema Grubb, made an order under the Contempt of Court Act 1981.
It meant we couldn’t report the police officer’s guilty pleas.
The reason such an order is made is to avoid a substantial risk of serious prejudice.
It is thought that if a juror hears a defendant’s previous convictions in media reports, which were not going to be part of a trial, then they may not be able to try the case fairly.
It is important to remember that at the start of Crown Court trials jurors are told to reach their verdicts on the evidence presented to them in court alone.
Journalists can, if they wish, challenge such orders made by courts.
‘I have seen bigger dog crates’
Helena Wilkinson
reporting from Southwark Crown Court
We’ve already mentioned some of the horrific and degrading acts PC David Carrick inflicted on his victims.
The false imprisonment charges he pleaded guilty to are some of the most shocking.
Carrick forced one of his victim’s into a small cupboard under the stairs at his home many times.
“I have seen bigger dog crates,” said Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Detective Chief Inspector Iain Moor.
Moor said the woman made to stay in the cupboard was “intimidated and humiliated”. It was Carrick who decided when she could come out.
He falsely imprisoned another woman too.
In court: A brief hearing which reveals years of prolific sex offending
Thomas Mackintosh
reporting from Southwark Crown Court
This morning's hearing at Southwark Crown Court was brief - in all it was over within 12 minutes.
Dozens of journalists from national and regional broadcasters as well as newspapers crammed into courtroom six at Southwark Crown Court.
PC David Carrick stood up in the dock as he was rearraigned on one count of false imprisonment, four counts of rape and one count of indecent assault.
Each time he said "guilty" in a deep voice.
Then, reporting restrictions preventing his previous 43 guilty pleas were removed and his crimes could then be made public for the first time.
He'll be sentenced next month over a two-day hearing.
Judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb warned him that if he fails to attend then she will consider it a serious matter and displaying a lack of remorse.
Many of his victims are expected to travel to court to see Carrick jailed.
PC David Carrick’s career history
PC David Carrick is believed to have used his position to put fear into women.
So what do we know about his career as a police officer?
In August 2001 he joined the Met Police as an officer based in Merton, south-west London, until July 2005 when he was moved to the other side of the capital in Barnet.
He worked in north London until 2009 when he was moved to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command - a specialist branch which provides protection to the Houses of Parliament, government ministers and some embassies in the capital.
The Met says at no point did Carrick have any responsibility for protecting any individuals.
Carrick has been suspended since his arrest on suspicion of rape in October 2021, the Met adds.
Women showed tremendous courage in coming forward, says prosecutor
The senior crown prosecutor involved in the David Carrick case has commended the courage of his victims in coming forward.
Shilpa Shah described it as "one of the most significant cases the Crown Prosecution Service has dealt with".
"It was harrowing seeing how victims were relentlessly manipulated; they were financially cut off and isolated from their friends and family and repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted," she said.
"Carrick took so much from them both physically and mentally.
"It didn't matter to Carrick who the victim was - a new girlfriend, a partner, a friend or a stranger - he would still abuse them."
Shah said the women showed "tremendous courage in overcoming this manipulation to report these abhorrent crimes" and thanked them for coming forward and providing the evidence to secure today's conviction.
Investigating officers' statements coming up
Thomas Mackintosh
Reporting from Southwark Crown Court
In the court corridors I can see officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary - who investigated PC David Carrick's crimes - preparing their media statements which they'll deliver outside Southwark Crown Court.
While this will indeed be another dark day for the Metropolitan Police, many will pay credit to the officers who investigated one of their own and were able to bring forward such a strong case against him.
We should be hearing more from the officers outside court shortly.
One of most 'significant cases the CPS has dealt with'
Helena Wilkinson
Reporting from Southwark Crown Court
Let’s turn now to the vast scale of the investigation into Carrick.
DCI Iain Moor, from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit says it is “one of the most challenging cases” that they have worked on.
“I think it is a huge testament to the victims and the officers who have supported them, that we have reached this point”.
Detectives have been working on the investigation for 14 months. As the months passed by, more and more victims came forward.
During that time the CPS says it reviewed around 300 witness statements and 3,000 to 4,000 pages of evidence.
Peter Bird, Senior District Crown Prosecutor at the Crown Prosecution Service, said of the investigation: “With a vast number of charges for rape and serious sexual assault... this is one of the most significant cases the CPS has dealt with."
Met Police: We missed opportunities to remove him - we are truly sorry
Some reaction to bring you now from Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray, who leads the Met Police’s professionalism unit and accepts the force failed to spot patterns of Carrick’s “abusive behaviour”.
She says she praises the bravery of his victims for coming forward.
“On behalf of the Metropolitan Police, I want to apologise to the women who have suffered at the hands of David Carrick,” she says.
She adds: “Carrick is a prolific, serial sex offender who preyed on women over a period of 17 years, abusing his position as a police officer and committing the most horrific, degrading crimes.
“He has devastated women’s lives. He has had a devastating impact on the trust and confidence of women and girls that we are working so hard to earn. He has devastated colleagues.
“He used the fact he was a police officer to control and coerce his victims. We know they felt unable to come forward sooner because he told them they would not be believed.
“We should have spotted his pattern of abusive behaviour and because we didn’t, we missed opportunities to remove him from the organisation.
“We are truly sorry that being able to continue to use his role as a police officer may have prolonged the suffering of his victims.
“I would also like to recognise the work of the Hertfordshire Constabulary officers whose thorough investigation has meant Carrick’s victims have been spared the further ordeal of a trial.”
Carrick used position to intimidate victims
Helena Wilkinson
reporting from Southwark Crown Court
We know PC David Carrick used his position as a police officer to intimidate and control his victims. He told them from the start what his job was.
One woman who met Carrick through the dating app Tinder described how he showed her his warrant card when they first met.
He also claimed he had met famous people, including the prime minister and that he had handled firearms.
Senior Crown Prosecutor Shilpa Shah says Carrick used his position to suggest “that it would be their word against his”.
“This makes the reporting of these matters all the more courageous, as these women were going up against a police officer who controlled them.”
Carrick’s current employment status
PC David Carrick was suspended from his role as a Met Police officer after he was first arrested in October 2021.
The Met says Carrick’s pay was stopped and an “accelerated misconduct process” was started after he entered guilty pleas in December.
He will now be the subject of a misconduct hearing - these usually take place in west London at the Met Police’s Empress Building.