Some reaction to bring you now from Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray, who leads the Met Police’s professionalism unit and accepts the force failed to spot patterns of Carrick’s “abusive behaviour”.

She says she praises the bravery of his victims for coming forward.

“On behalf of the Metropolitan Police, I want to apologise to the women who have suffered at the hands of David Carrick,” she says.

She adds: “Carrick is a prolific, serial sex offender who preyed on women over a period of 17 years, abusing his position as a police officer and committing the most horrific, degrading crimes.

“He has devastated women’s lives. He has had a devastating impact on the trust and confidence of women and girls that we are working so hard to earn. He has devastated colleagues.

“He used the fact he was a police officer to control and coerce his victims. We know they felt unable to come forward sooner because he told them they would not be believed.

“We should have spotted his pattern of abusive behaviour and because we didn’t, we missed opportunities to remove him from the organisation.

“We are truly sorry that being able to continue to use his role as a police officer may have prolonged the suffering of his victims.

“I would also like to recognise the work of the Hertfordshire Constabulary officers whose thorough investigation has meant Carrick’s victims have been spared the further ordeal of a trial.”