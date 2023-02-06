Welcome to our coverage of the sentencing of former Met Police officer David Carrick.

The 48-year-old has admitted 49 charges including serious sexual violence, and is regarded as one of the UK’s most prolific sex offenders.

His crimes span two decades, and they took place when he was a serving Met Police officer.

We're at Southwark Crown Court for his two-day sentencing hearing. First we'll hear more from the prosecution about what he did, and later we'll hear from his victims.