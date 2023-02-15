Lancashire Police will use this press conference to allay people’s fears and deal with some of the theories that people have been suggesting could be behind Nicola Bulley's disappearance.

They will outline the scale of the search around the bench where she was last seen.

It has involved counter terrorism officers, police dogs, drones, officers from the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, as well as police helicopters.

Surrounding properties and caravans in the area have been searched. The underwater search used cameras, sonar, drones and divers.

Police will say they’ve visited 300 premises, spoken to 300 people, and identified 700 vehicles which drove through the village on the morning Bulley disappeared.

They've also received 50 pries of dashcam footage and 1500 pieces of information.