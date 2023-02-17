David Smith social media Copyright: David Smith social media

Following that previous post - a bit more about what Smith said during court hearings.

He denied the prosecution’s assertion that he was motivated by pro-Russian and anti-British sentiment.

Instead, he said he was motivated by an employment grievance while suffering mental health issues and drinking too much. He claimed to hate his job, and to have been treated badly by staff at the British embassy in Berlin, where he worked.

He also denied that he was paid for information, saying he got cash from the sale of his collection of military articles at German flea markets.

But the judge rejected Smith’s version of events, saying the defendant's argument that he wanted to embarrass embassy staff was "illogical". Justice Wall also pointed out there was “ample evidence” of Smith’s “antipathy” towards Britain.

The judge said the fact that Smith stayed in his job for five years despite his wife moving to Ukraine and him hating his workplace showed “there was something outside of the job itself" which kept him working at the embassy.