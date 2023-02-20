. Copyright: .

Nicola Bulley, who worked as a mortgage adviser, disappeared on 27 January while walking her springer spaniel, Willow, after dropping off her two daughters, aged six and nine, at school.

Bulley walked along the path by the River Wyre at 08:43 GMT and was seen by a fellow dog walker, who knows her.

She went on to send an email to her boss and logged into a Teams conference call for her job as a mortgage adviser, as she would normally do.

She was last seen by another dog walker at about 09:10, when she was on the upper field.

About 25 minutes later her phone, still connected to the call, was found on a bench on a steep riverbank overlooking the water, along with the dog lead and harness on the ground.

On 19 February, police recovered a body about a mile from where she was last seen.