Live
Police to make statement after body found in search for Nicola Bulley
viewing this page
If you're affected by the issues in this story, you can find support from BBC Action Line
If you're affected by the issues in this story, you can find support from BBC Action Line
Live Reporting
Edited by Heather Sharp
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
.Copyright: .
Post update
Nicola Bulley, who worked as a mortgage adviser, disappeared on 27 January while walking her springer spaniel, Willow, after dropping off her two daughters, aged six and nine, at school.
Bulley walked along the path by the River Wyre at 08:43 GMT and was seen by a fellow dog walker, who knows her.
She went on to send an email to her boss and logged into a Teams conference call for her job as a mortgage adviser, as she would normally do.
She was last seen by another dog walker at about 09:10, when she was on the upper field.
About 25 minutes later her phone, still connected to the call, was found on a bench on a steep riverbank overlooking the water, along with the dog lead and harness on the ground.
On 19 February, police recovered a body about a mile from where she was last seen.
What’s the latest?
Sunday marked a potentially significant milestone in the three-week search for Nicola Bulley. Here’s a rundown of what happened.
Lancashire Police are called to a section of the River Wyre, near Rawcliffe Road in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, at 11.36 GMT. It's understood two people walking their dogs by the river had spotted a body.
Officers later announce they have “sadly recovered a body” at the scene and were working to identify who it is. The death is currently being treated as“unexplained”, the force adds.
Bulley’s family are told about the development, police say, while appealing for their privacy “at this most difficult of times”.
Her partner Paul Ansell later tells Sky News he has “no words right now, just agony” to describe how the family feels following the update. “We’re all together, we have to be strong,” he adds.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman describes the developments as “heartbreaking and distressing”. Today she has told the BBC she is not “wholly satisfied” with the force’s explanation of why it released private information about Bulley’s struggles with the menopause and alcohol.
Police to speak after body found
Hello and thanks for joining us as we wait to hear from Lancashire Police, who yesterday found a body in the River Wyre, about a mile from where missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley was last seen.
The force will give an update at 17:30 GMT, a day after it was announced that officers had “sadly recovered a body” near Rawcliffe Road, in St Michael’s on Wyre.
Yesterday's statement also said formal identification had not yet been carried out, so police were “unable to say” if the body was that of Bulley. The family were notified, and her partner Paul Ansell told Sky News last night that they had “no words… just agony”.
Stay with us for live updates and analysis.