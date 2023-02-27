With activity on the Sun’s surface remaining high, we’re likely to see the northern lights again tonight.

The current forecast is for a geomagnetic storm with planetary index (Kp) 7 – a measure of the magnitude of a geomagnetic storm.

Kp 7 would mean the aurora could be visible as far south as southern England, just like we had last night.

You will need clear skies and a good view of the northern horizon away from any light pollution.

While the northern lights can be visible with the naked eye during intense solar storms, to really see the full effect then you would need to view through a camera.

Cameras are able to detect the colours of an aurora better than our human eye and when used with long exposures, colours will become more vibrant.