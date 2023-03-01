Police carrying out a search in Brighton
Police to give second update of the day on missing baby case

Edited by Jasmine Taylor-Coleman and Lauren Turner

All times stated are UK

  1. Where is the search taking place?

    Police have been searching for Constance Marten's baby since she and her partner Mark Gordon were found and arrested on Monday night.

    The search is taking place east of Brighton, as the map shows:

    Map of the search
  2. Timeline of the case

    • September 2022: Constance Marten and Mark Gordon leave their home in Eltham, south-east London, and start leading a nomadic lifestyle
    • 5 January 2023: The couple’s car breaks down and catches fire on the side of the road near Bolton. They leave it there and catch a taxi that takes them to Liverpool. They then take another taxi to the Essex port of Harwich
    • 8 January: The couple get a taxi in Haringey, north-east London, and travel to Newhaven in East Sussex. CCTV shows them walking along Cantercrow Hill in Newhaven into some fields, where they were believed to have set up camp
    • 19 January: Marten’s father Napier Marten makes an appeal in which he reveals that the family had known about Gordon's past record "for some time" and asks his daughter to “turn yourself and your wee one into the police as soon as possible so you and he or she can be protected"
    • 27 February: A member of the public reports seeing Marten and Gordon in the Fiveways area of north Brighton. The pair are arrested by Sussex Police on suspicion of child neglect, but the infant isn’t found
    • 28 February: Police further arrest the couple on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter

  3. New update expected in missing baby case

    It's just a few hours since Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford from the Met Police and Chief Superintendent James Collis from Sussex Police were out addressing reporters in Brighton about the latest in their investigation.

    But they will be returning shortly to give another update in the case of the missing baby, whose parents have been arrested after going disappearing for 53 days.

    On Monday evening, Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon were detained on the outskirts of Brighton.

    Marten is thought to have given birth days before they went missing, and police say they are concerned for the wellbeing of the baby.

