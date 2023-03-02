St Ann’s Square 29 May 2017, one week after the attack/ Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Copyright: St Ann’s Square 29 May 2017, one week after the attack/ Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire St Ann’s Square 29 May 2017, one week after the attack Image caption: St Ann’s Square 29 May 2017, one week after the attack

I was in Manchester with friends and had parked on the other side of the arena in a car park facing the complex.

My friends and I were entering Victoria Station to retrieve my car when we heard a huge explosion.

I remember freezing on the spot, not knowing what to make of it.

Shortly after, we started to see people running towards us, trying to exit the station. We ran with them.

A young girl latched on to my arm, crying and telling me she couldn’t find her boyfriend. I remember reassuring her that everything would be OK.

Manchester changed that day for us. A city that revolved around music and the buzz of the arena felt entirely hit by this devastating attack.

I remember walking through the centre in the days after the attack and seeing the waves of flowers, balloons and messages. It made the hairs stand up on my neck.

From then, it felt like Manchester came together, the northern spirit of “this won’t beat us” came through.

But I know that I’m not the only one who will never forget that day.