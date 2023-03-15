BBC Copyright: BBC

Will the government go ahead with a hike in corporation tax?

This is a tax is paid by UK companies and foreign firms with offices here. It is charged as a percentage of the profits they make.

At the moment, the rate is 19% but that will rise to 25% in April.

It was Rishi Sunak who announced the planned increase back in 2021 when he was chancellor and it looks likely that Jeremy Hunt will follow through on the pledge – despite pushback from some Tory MPs who think it will put companies off from investing in the UK.

At 19%, the UK currently has the lowest corporation tax rate among G7 nations. When it rises, it will still be the lowest but only marginally. France is the next lowest at 25.8%.

Recently, Pascal Soriot, the boss of pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, said it had switched plans to build a big manufacturing plant in the North West of England to Ireland, because of the rise in corporation tax which he called “discouraging”.

But Hunt is expected to announce tax breaks for businesses who invest in the UK.