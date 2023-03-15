Will the government go ahead with a hike in corporation tax?
This is a tax is paid by UK companies and foreign firms with offices here. It is charged as a percentage of the profits they make.
At the moment, the rate is 19% but that will rise to 25% in April.
It was Rishi Sunak who announced the planned increase back in 2021 when he was chancellor and it looks likely that Jeremy Hunt will follow through on the pledge – despite pushback from some Tory MPs who think it will put companies off from investing in the UK.
Recently, Pascal Soriot, the boss of pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, said it had switched plans to build a big manufacturing plant in the North West of England to Ireland, because of the rise in corporation tax which he called “discouraging”.
But Hunt is expected to announce tax breaks for businesses who invest in the UK.
Chancellor seeks to balance tax changes for business
Nick Eardley
Chief political correspondent
The chancellor will announce tax breaks for businesses later – in an attempt to mitigate the impact of the corporation tax increase and the end of other support schemes.
It’s expected businesses will be able to offset investments in the UK to reduce their corporation tax bill.
Some Conservative MPs have raised concerns the plans to increase corporation tax will stifle growth. But the chancellor will confirm today that the increase will go ahead.
The chancellor has told Tory MPs in private that the effective rate of corporation tax is key – not just the headline rate.
Which food items are getting more expensive?
Annual food inflation hit 16.7% in January, the Office for National Statistics has said.
Basics such as milk, olive oil, cheese and eggs saw the largest increases but costs for sugar, jam, honey, syrups, chocolate and soft drinks and juices also jumped.
The rate at which prices are rising - also known as inflation - remains near a 40-year high of 10.1%.
The main driver of price rises has been the cost of energy such as oil and gas.
Energy is a key cost for individuals to heat their homes as well as for businesses, which use it for things like production and transportation.
As global economies reopened from Covid lockdowns, there was more demand for these sources of energy, which drove up prices.
Then Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia is a major oil and gas producer but after its assault, many countries banned imports of these goods.
Ukraine and Russia also produce a lot of the world’s grain. Disruption to shipments means that the raw ingredients for food as well as the cost of feed for livestock have jumped, making some food more expensive.
Free childcare to be expanded to one and two-year-olds
As we mentioned earlier, free childcare for working parents in England is expected to be expanded in today's Budget to cover one and two-year-olds.
Currently, working parents with three and four-year-olds are eligible for 30 hours of free childcare per week.
The plans are part of a government drive to encourage more people back to work to boost economic growth.
Equivalent funding is expected to be announced for Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
The Treasury is not formally commenting ahead of the Budget, but childcare costs in the UK are among the highest in the world and the government has been under pressure, including from some of its own MPs, to provide more help for parents.
A number of economists – as well as the Bank of England - had predicted that the UK economy would shrink and fall into recession. This is usually defined as two three-month periods of shrinking growth.
The bad news, however, is that over a longer period - in the final three months of last year - it stagnated. Jeremy Hunt wants to boost growth. The Office for Budget Responsibility, an independent forecaster, will assess whether his Budget will achieve that.
Watch out for the OBR’s predictions when the chancellor gets up to speak.
What is a budget?
The chancellor of the exchequer - who is in charge of the government's finances - makes a Budget statement to MPs in the House of Commons in March every year.
It outlines the government's plans for raising or lowering taxes. It also includes big decisions on what the government will spend money on - including health, schools, police and other public services.
After Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivers his speech Labour leader Keir Starmer will give his response.
The March Budget is usually followed by the Autumn Statement, which is an update half a year later that looks at how things are going. But sometimes it can be just as significant, especially when things have changed a lot.
Welcome to our coverage
Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the 2023 Spring Budget.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will be setting out the government’s tax and spending plans in the Commons at about 12:30 GMT, just after Prime Minister’s Questions.
His budget is expected to be aimed at halving inflation and boosting economic growth.
