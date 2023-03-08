Weather watchers in the UK have sent their photos into BBC Breakfast.
From Wales to South Gloucestershire, blankets of snow can be seen across the country.
Check what schools are closed today
Several schools across the UK are closed today due to the severe weather.
If you live in England or Wales, you can check if your child’s school is closed on your local council website via this link here.
More than 100 schools closed in Wales
More than 100 schools across Wales have closed due to snow.
These include 65 in Caerphilly, 43 in Rhondda Cynon Taf, four in Bridgend and 25 in Merthyr Tydfil.
Seven others in Newport have delayed their opening time to 10:00, to let snow be cleared.
Yellow snow and ice warnings are in place across south, mid and west Wales.
The coldest night of the year
Overnight temperatures plummeted to -14.6C in the hamlet of Altnaharra in Scotland, making it the coldest night of the year so far in the UK.
Temperatures also dropped to lows of -8C in the north of England.
In the north of Scotland, temperatures will stay below freezing over the course of Wednesday.
The conditions, which have been attributed to the Arctic blast, could bring more snow and ice throughout the UK.
The Met Office's chief meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert, said the weather "could cut off rural communities in the north and impact travel over the next few days".
Parts of UK wake up to blanket of snow
Marita Moloney
Live reporter
With weather warnings in place for parts of the UK, you've been sending in your photos to BBC Weather Watchers since early this morning.
Here’s a selection so far:
Check in on vulnerable relatives during cold snap, says UKHSA
In addition to the Met Office warnings, a level three cold alert has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for the whole of England, which is likely to be reviewed in coming days.
Dr Agostinho Sousa, the agency's head of extreme events and health protection, advised people to check on vulnerable relatives, adding that pensioners or anyone with an underlying health condition should heat their home to at least 18C (64F).
Who's most at risk from cold weather?
Some people are more vulnerable to the effects of cold weather. This includes:
people aged 65 and older
babies and children under the age of 5
people on a low income (so cannot afford heating)
people who have a long-term health condition
people with a disability
pregnant women
people who have a mental health condition
Road users asked to be extra careful during icy conditions
Motorists are also urged to be extra cautious on the roads during the cold weather.
National Highways has issued a severe weather alert for snow in the south of England and urged people to consider if their journeys are necessary.
Dale Hipkiss, national network manager at National Highways, urged people to pack extra provisions in vehicles in case they become stranded.
"Keeping a kit of essential items like a torch and warm clothes, in your vehicle, can be vital in case you and your passengers become stranded in winter," he said.
"Freezing conditions bring so many hazards, such as snow and ice, and take every possible step to understand your journey in advance and allow lots of extra time when travelling to prepare for the unexpected."
Weather alerts in place for snow and ice
Yellow weather warnings for snow
and ice are in place in the south and east of England, south Wales, Northern
Ireland and Scotland until Thursday morning.
The Met Office said further
warnings, or updates to the current warnings, were "very likely".
The bitter conditions will
persist until the weekend, with the conditions expected to worsen further north
later in week.
The Met Office’s chief
meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert, said the weather could cut off rural
communities in the north and impact travel over the next few days across
southern England and south Wales.
"Snow, ice and low
temperatures are the main themes of this week's forecast, with the UK under an
Arctic maritime air mass,” he said.
"The focus for the snow
moves to southern England and South Wales tomorrow and some may wake up to a
few centimetres of snow, with the south coast and far south-west likely to see
a mix of rain and sleet. Further snow and hail showers are also expected along
northern coasts, especially in northern Scotland."
Disruption likely as icy blast hits parts of UK
Nathan Williams
Live reporter
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage as a cold snap from the Arctic sweeps across the UK.
Several national severe warnings for snow and ice have been issued by the Met Office, with more likely on the way in the coming days.
Further sleet and snow is expected across southern England and south Wales today, while scattered snow and hail showers will impact Scotland's northern coasts.
Some commuters are facing disruption, with the Met Office warning power cuts are also likely.
I’m joined by my colleagues Marita Moloney and Gem O’Reilly this morning, so stay with us as we bring you the latest updates on the cold snap.
-
