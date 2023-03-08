Overnight temperatures plummeted to -14.6C in the hamlet of Altnaharra in Scotland, making it the coldest night of the year so far in the UK.

Temperatures also dropped to lows of -8C in the north of England.

In the north of Scotland, temperatures will stay below freezing over the course of Wednesday.

The conditions, which have been attributed to the Arctic blast, could bring more snow and ice throughout the UK.

The Met Office's chief meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert, said the weather "could cut off rural communities in the north and impact travel over the next few days".