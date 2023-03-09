People react at the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv
Live

Blackouts in Ukraine after wave of Russian strikes

Live Reporting

Edited by James FitzGerald

All times stated are UK

  1. Pictures from Kyiv following latest attack

    Here's how things look in the Ukrainian capital this morning following another widespread Russian attack.

    Smoke rises after a Russian missile strike in Kyiv
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Smoke rises about the capital after a Russian missile strike
    Emergency workers extinguish fire in vehicles at the site of a Russian missile strike in Kyiv
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Emergency workers extinguish flames after vehicles were hit
    A view of damaged windows of a building at the site of a Russian missile strike
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Damaged windows of a building at the site of a Russian missile strike in Kyiv

  2. Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant cut off from grid, Ukraine says

    A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on 24 November 2022
    Copyright: Reuters

    Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has been left without an electricity supply following a Russian strike and is currently running on diesel generators, says Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator.

    "The last line of communication between the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP and the Ukrainian power system was cut off as a result of rocket attacks," Energoatom said in a statement.

    Russia-installed officials in the Moscow-controlled part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region said the halt in electricity supplies from Ukrainian-held territory was "a provocation".

    The complex has been under Russian occupation since early March last year, although Ukrainian technicians still operate it.

    Both Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of repeatedly shelling the plant amid global concerns it could lead to a major radiation incident.

  3. Wave of Russian strikes hit Ukraine

    Smoke rises after a misslie strike in Kyiv
    Copyright: Reuters

    A wave of Russian strikes have hit Ukraine this morning, with reports of casualties coming in.

    The attacks mark the biggest day of Russian missile strikes on Ukraine since the end of January, when 11 people died after dozens of buildings were struck in several regions.

    A mass missile attack struck an energy facility in the port city of Odesa, triggering power cuts, its governor Maksym Marchenko said. Residential areas were also hit but no casualties were reported, he added.

    "About 15" strikes hit Kharkiv city and region, with "critical infrastructure facilities" and a residential building targeted, regional administration chief Oleg Synegubov said.

    In western Ukraine, at least five people were killed in Lviv after a rocket hit their home, the region's governor Maksym Kozytskyi said on Telegram.

    One person has died and two others were injured following drone and missile strikes in the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to governor Serhii Lysak.

  4. Welcome to our live coverage

    Nathan Williams

    Live reporter

    Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the latest developments in the Ukraine war.

    Russia has launched an onslaught of missiles at targets across Ukraine, from Kharkiv in the north to Odesa in the south and Zhytomyr in the west.

    Power cuts have been reported across the country, with the capital of Kyiv also believed to have been targeted.

    I’m joined by my colleagues Jasmine Andersson and Anna Boyd as we bring you the latest on these attacks and the conflict at large.

