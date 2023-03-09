A mass missile attack struck an energy facility in the port city
of Odesa, triggering power cuts, its governor Maksym Marchenko said.
Residential areas were also hit but no casualties were reported, he added.
"About 15" strikes hit Kharkiv city and region,
with "critical infrastructure facilities" and a residential building
targeted, regional administration chief Oleg Synegubov said.
In western Ukraine, at least five people were killed in Lviv
after a rocket hit their home, the region's governor Maksym Kozytskyi said on
Telegram.
One person has died and two others were injured following drone
and missile strikes in the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to governor Serhii
Lysak.
Welcome to our live coverage
Nathan Williams
Live reporter
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the latest
developments in the Ukraine war.
Russia has launched an onslaught of missiles at targets across
Ukraine, from Kharkiv in the north to Odesa in the south and Zhytomyr in the
west.
Power cuts have been reported across the country, with the
capital of Kyiv also believed to have been targeted.
I’m joined by my colleagues Jasmine Andersson and Anna Boyd as
we bring you the latest on these attacks and the conflict at large.
Live Reporting
Edited by James FitzGerald
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Pictures from Kyiv following latest attack
Here's how things look in the Ukrainian capital this morning following another widespread Russian attack.
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant cut off from grid, Ukraine says
Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has been left without an electricity supply following a Russian strike and is currently running on diesel generators, says Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator.
"The last line of communication between the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP and the Ukrainian power system was cut off as a result of rocket attacks," Energoatom said in a statement.
Russia-installed officials in the Moscow-controlled part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region said the halt in electricity supplies from Ukrainian-held territory was "a provocation".
The complex has been under Russian occupation since early March last year, although Ukrainian technicians still operate it.
Both Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of repeatedly shelling the plant amid global concerns it could lead to a major radiation incident.
Wave of Russian strikes hit Ukraine
A wave of Russian strikes have hit Ukraine this morning, with reports of casualties coming in.
The attacks mark the biggest day of Russian missile strikes on Ukraine since the end of January, when 11 people died after dozens of buildings were struck in several regions.
A mass missile attack struck an energy facility in the port city of Odesa, triggering power cuts, its governor Maksym Marchenko said. Residential areas were also hit but no casualties were reported, he added.
"About 15" strikes hit Kharkiv city and region, with "critical infrastructure facilities" and a residential building targeted, regional administration chief Oleg Synegubov said.
In western Ukraine, at least five people were killed in Lviv after a rocket hit their home, the region's governor Maksym Kozytskyi said on Telegram.
One person has died and two others were injured following drone and missile strikes in the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to governor Serhii Lysak.
Welcome to our live coverage
Nathan Williams
Live reporter
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the latest developments in the Ukraine war.
Russia has launched an onslaught of missiles at targets across Ukraine, from Kharkiv in the north to Odesa in the south and Zhytomyr in the west.
Power cuts have been reported across the country, with the capital of Kyiv also believed to have been targeted.
I’m joined by my colleagues Jasmine Andersson and Anna Boyd as we bring you the latest on these attacks and the conflict at large.