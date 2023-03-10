David Stubbins set off from Wigan at around 11pm on Thursday for a journey to Wakefield that he expected would take an hour and 10 minutes.

At 2:10am this morning he was stuck on the M62 motorway near Rochdale and didn’t have much hope of arriving before 04:00 GMT.

“We’ve just been stationary for pretty much over an hour now. We were creeping along for a while, but then for some reason we just ground to a halt,” he said.

“The gusts [of wind] are just crazy. They’re rocking the van I’m in all over the place.

“Luckily I’ve got some crisps and some water and a lot podcasts, and hopefully that’ll see me through the night.”