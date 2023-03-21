Thanks for joining our live coverage as we digest a damning report into the Metropolitan Police.The review by Baroness Casey has found "institutional racism, misogyny and homophobia" within the force - adding that predatory behaviour has been allowed to flourish. It contains harrowing testimony from a number of case studies, and makes several recommendations for the Met to improve - or face a potential break-up. With me here in London are Malu Cursino and Gem O'Reilly - and we'll be bringing you reaction to the report this morning.