Report finds 'predators' allowed to thrive within Met Police
James FitzGerald
Live reporter
Thanks for joining our live coverage as we digest a damning report into the Metropolitan Police.The review by Baroness Casey has found "institutional racism, misogyny and homophobia" within the force - adding that predatory behaviour has been allowed to flourish. It contains harrowing testimony from a number of case studies, and makes several recommendations for the Met to improve - or face a potential break-up. With me here in London are Malu Cursino and Gem O'Reilly - and we'll be bringing you reaction to the report this morning.
Live Reporting
Edited by James FitzGerald
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Report finds 'predators' allowed to thrive within Met Police
James FitzGerald
Live reporter
Thanks for joining our live coverage as we digest a damning report into the Metropolitan Police.The review by Baroness Casey has found "institutional racism, misogyny and homophobia" within the force - adding that predatory behaviour has been allowed to flourish. It contains harrowing testimony from a number of case studies, and makes several recommendations for the Met to improve - or face a potential break-up. With me here in London are Malu Cursino and Gem O'Reilly - and we'll be bringing you reaction to the report this morning.