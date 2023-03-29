Reuters Copyright: Reuters People queue in front of the Brandenburg gate in Berlin, ahead of the arrival of King Charles Image caption: People queue in front of the Brandenburg gate in Berlin, ahead of the arrival of King Charles

People here have been queuing to see the King since early this morning.

Among those wrapped up against the chilly spring air was a woman who was dressed as though she were off to the races.

She’d dressed smartly just in case she got to meet him, she told us. Her royal blue fascinator bobbed as she bent down to show us the gift she’d brought for him; a small pot of flowers from her home town.

King Charles has apparently expressed the desire to meet the people of Berlin and hundreds of them have waited patiently to pass through a security check here.

One man spoke perhaps for many when he told us that he felt he had to be here to see the new King.

It’s about friendship between the two countries, he added.