People here have been queuing to see the King since early this morning.
Among those wrapped up against the chilly spring air was a woman who was dressed as though she were off to the races.
She’d dressed smartly just in case she got to meet him, she told us. Her royal blue fascinator bobbed as she bent down to show us the gift she’d brought for him; a small pot of flowers from her home town.
King Charles has apparently expressed the desire to meet the people of Berlin and hundreds of them have waited patiently to pass through a security check here.
One man spoke perhaps for many when he told us that he felt he had to be here to see the new King.
It’s about friendship between the two countries, he added.
What will the King be doing in Germany?
King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive in the German capital Berlin today - but what are the plans for their first state visit?
On the first day of their two-day trip, they have engagements in Berlin and Brandenburg.
The royal couple will receive a ceremonial welcome and state banquet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Büdenbender. The King will also address the Bundestag, the German Federal Parliament.
Tomorrow, they travel to the northern city of Hamburg.
Some of the King's main engagements during the state visit include:
Meeting Ukrainian refugees who have recently arrived in Germany
Meeting members of the British and German militaries who are currently operating as a joint unit, to see a demonstration of their bridge-building amphibious vehicles in Brandenburg
A visit to the St Nikolai Memorial, the remains of a church in Hamburg which was destroyed when the Allies bombed the city during World War Two
Learning more about the port of Hamburg’s adoption of green technologies
Guten tag!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of King Charles’s visit to Germany - his first trip abroad since becoming the new monarch.
The King and Camilla, the Queen Consort, were due to be welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron at a red carpet reception in the Elysée Palace but that part of their trip was cancelled last week after unrest in several French cities.
Today he’ll be given a ceremonial welcome at the Brandenburg Gate before a state banquet at the German president's Bellevue Palace.
We'll be bringing you the latest developments, so stay with us.
'It's about friendship between our two countries'
Jenny Hill
BBC News, Berlin
Guten tag!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of King Charles’s visit to Germany - his first trip abroad since becoming the new monarch.
The King and Camilla, the Queen Consort, were due to be welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron at a red carpet reception in the Elysée Palace but that part of their trip was cancelled last week after unrest in several French cities.
Today he’ll be given a ceremonial welcome at the Brandenburg Gate before a state banquet at the German president's Bellevue Palace.
We'll be bringing you the latest developments, so stay with us.