A man has previously admitted assisting an offender following the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, it can now be reported.

Paul Russell, 41, admitted driving Thomas Cashman away from a house which he fled to after the fatal shooting in Dovecot, Liverpool, and disposed of his clothes.

Paul Russell will be sentenced with Thomas Cashman

Russell, of Snowberry Road, Liverpool, admitted the offence at a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court last October, but the media was prevented from reporting his plea until the conclusion of Cashman's trial.

He will be sentenced with Cashman on Monday.