Olivia's family, the police investigation team, and the prosecuting barristers are all in position.
However, Thomas Cashman is yet to appear in the dock, and his defence team are not yet in court.
The scene inside court
Judith Moritz
North of England correspondent in court
I’m in courtroom number one, waiting for the hearing to begin.
Olivia’s family are here. They’re all wearing pink in her memory. Her mum Cheryl is holding a "memory" teddy bear made of fabric from Olivia’s pyjamas.
What we’ll see today
The sentencing hearing will start shortly at Manchester Crown Court.
First, the court will hear some discussion of the sentencing guidelines, and then any mitigation from Cashman's defence team. This bit won’t be filmed, but our north of England correspondent Judith Moritz will bring us the key details from court.
After that, the judge Mrs Justice Yip will deliver her sentencing remarks on camera, before saying how many years Cashman will serve.
You can also watch live BBC coverage at the top of the page - just hit the play button.
The scene outside court
While we’re waiting for the hearing to begin, let's take a look at the scene outside Manchester Crown Court from a short time ago.
In case you're wondering why everything's been happening in Manchester rather than Liverpool, Cashman's lawyers successfully argued that the reporting of her death meant he might not receive a fair trial in Merseyside.
A moment of justice - but still much to do
Judith Moritz
North of England correspondent at Manchester Crown Court
Throughout her murder trial Olivia Pratt Korbel’s family wore pink ribbons. Police officers wore pink blouses, shirts and pin badges. Detectives wore pink ties.
It was a nod to the little girl’s favourite colour, and a reminder that they were all there to secure justice for Olivia. At today’s sentencing they‘re similarly adorned.
But this hearing isn’t just about justice for the nine-year-old and her family. It’s also a moment for the whole community in Dovecot, Liverpool.
The lengthy imprisonment of Thomas Cashman will reassure those he intimidated, and who lived in fear of him. They may feel a bit safer as a result.
But it won’t solve the bigger issues which allowed him to flourish. The drugs trade will continue, and the availability of firearms is still a problem.
The jailing of Thomas Cashman is a big victory for the police. But they know there’s still much to do, to clean up the streets where he operated.
What happened on the night of Olivia's murder?
Liz Roberts
North of England reporter
The details of what happened on the night of 22 August last year were given in detail in court. It’s an unbelievable and terrifying sequence of events.
Thomas Cashman, a high-level drug dealer, was lying in wait for his intended target, fellow drug dealer, Joseph Nee.
He shot at him in the street and wounded him. But as he tried to finish the job, his gun jammed.
Nee fled for his life - heading for the light of an open door - the home of Cheryl Korbel, who’d heard the commotion.
As Cheryl tried to close the door to keep the strangers out Cashman shot again.
The bullet went through the door, through her hand, and hit Olivia in the chest.
Gasps, tears and shouting: The scene as Cashman was convicted
There were gasps and tears from Olivia's family in court as Thomas Cashman was convicted on Friday.
Olivia’s mum Cheryl Korbel later told reporters she was “ecstatic”.
Merseyside Police said Cashman was "not worthy of walking the streets".
Cashman wiped away tears in the dock and turned to his family in the public gallery behind, shaking his head.
His family left the courtroom shouting, swearing and protesting his innocence - one of his relatives could be heard saying "appeal it".
Olivia's mother arrives at court
Olivia Pratt-Korbel's mum, Cheryl Korbel, has arrived at court ahead of Cashman's sentencing.
She's surrounded by her family, who are all wearing pink - Olivia's favourite colour.
What to expect today
Thomas Cashman, who murdered nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, will be sentenced in court shortly.
On Thursday, he was found guilty of her murder, as well as of wounding Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel, the attempted murder of another drug dealer Joseph Nee and possession of firearms with intent to endanger life.
Welcome to our coverage
Dulcie Lee
Live reporter
Good afternoon, welcome to our live coverage from Manchester Crown Court, where we’re waiting for drug dealer Thomas Cashman to be sentenced for the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel last August.
This high-profile case made national headlines and cast a spotlight on gun violence and drug crime in the Liverpool area as gang rivalry ended up killing a nine-year-old girl in her home.
There are cameras in court for this - you’ll be able to watch Mrs Justice Yip as she sentences Cashman, and we have our North of England correspondent Judith Moritz in the room too - she’ll be relaying the scene as the sentence is read out.
When Cashman was convicted on Friday, his family reacted angrily and had to be escorted from the courtroom. Olivia’s mother said she was “ecstatic”.
We expect both families to be in court again today.
