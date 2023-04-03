Throughout her murder trial Olivia Pratt Korbel’s family wore pink ribbons. Police officers wore pink blouses, shirts and pin badges. Detectives wore pink ties.

It was a nod to the little girl’s favourite colour, and a reminder that they were all there to secure justice for Olivia. At today’s sentencing they‘re similarly adorned.

But this hearing isn’t just about justice for the nine-year-old and her family. It’s also a moment for the whole community in Dovecot, Liverpool.

The lengthy imprisonment of Thomas Cashman will reassure those he intimidated, and who lived in fear of him. They may feel a bit safer as a result.

But it won’t solve the bigger issues which allowed him to flourish. The drugs trade will continue, and the availability of firearms is still a problem.

The jailing of Thomas Cashman is a big victory for the police. But they know there’s still much to do, to clean up the streets where he operated.