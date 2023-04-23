Some organisations have criticised the nature of the test. This includes domestic abuse campaigners who have warned the alert could give away the location of secret devices kept by victims.

People at risk of abuse have been advised to turn off any mobile device they want to keep hidden so they cannot be discovered by an abuser as the alert can still sound if a phone is kept on silent.

Emma Pickering, senior operations tech abuse manager at Refuge, says: "Our concerns are centred on the very real risk to survivors of domestic abuse who may have secret or secondary phones hidden within the home, which they must ensure are not discovered by their perpetrators.

"These devices can be a lifeline for women who need to access support or flee their abuser."

It is possible to turn the alerts off, something domestic abuse charity Refuge is advising vulnerable people how to do ahead of the test.

The government has also stressed phones will not make the sound if they are in airplane mode or switched off.