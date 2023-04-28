For those of you trying to get your head around this complex story, here’s a summary.

A review into Richard Sharp's appointment has been tasked with investigating whether he failed to disclose details of his involvement in the facilitation of a guarantee for an £800,000 personal loan to the former prime minister Boris Johnson.

Sharp has denied involvement in the arrangement, or the existence of a conflict of interest.

But he has previously accepted setting up a meeting between the head of the civil service and millionaire Sam Blyth - a distant cousin of Johnson’s who had offered to provide him financial assistance in late 2020.

Sharp, an ex-investment banker and Conservative Party donor, had already applied to be BBC chairman at the time of that meeting.

He was named as the government's preferred candidate in January 2021 and took up the chairmanship a month later, but this was called into question when reports around the loan surfaced in the Sunday Times in January.

Since then, Sharp has faced calls from opposition parties and former senior BBC figures to step down.

The review is being led by Adam Heppinstall KC - a barrister who does not hold any public post.

The commissioner of public appointments originally tasked with the review, William Shawcross, stood aside because he had met Sharp on previous occasions.