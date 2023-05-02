Lucy Letby, nurse accused of killing babies, giving evidence at trial

Myers asks Lucy Letby about the first time she was arrested.

She says: "There was a loud knocking at the door at six o'clock in the morning. My father was staying with me at that point. He was staying there too."

She is crying and wiping her eyes with tissues.

Letby says she was told she was being arrested on suspicion of the murder and attempted murder of multiple babies, and was taken to the police station in her pyjamas.

When she was released she wasn't allowed to return to Chester. She went to live with her parents in Hereford.