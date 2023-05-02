Lucy Letby, nurse accused of killing babies, giving evidence at trial

Myers asks Lucy Letby about the first time she was arrested.
She says: "There was a loud knocking at the door at six o'clock in the morning. My father was staying with me at that point. He was staying there too."
She is crying and wiping her eyes with tissues.
Letby says she was told she was being arrested on suspicion of the murder and attempted murder of multiple babies, and was taken to the police station in her pyjamas.
When she was released she wasn't allowed to return to Chester. She went to live with her parents in Hereford.
Judith Moritz
Inside the courtroom
Asked how hard it is to cope "with what you're being accused of", Letby says "everything has changed".
"Everything about me, my hopes for the future, has changed... I've been remanded in prison since November 2020. I've been in four different prisons".
Judith Moritz
Inside the courtroom
Lucy Letby is crying in the witness box.
She says "my job was my life" and "my whole world was stopped".
She is still crying.
Judith Moritz
Inside the courtroom
Lucy Letby is speaking calmly and clearly.
Her parents are sitting just behind her in the public gallery, along with two friends.
Some of the parents of the babies who died or were harmed at the Countess of Chester neonatal unit are also in court.
Judith Moritz
Inside the courtroom
Myers is asking Letby how she felt when she learnt what she was being accused of.
"It was sickening, I just couldn't believe it. It was devastating," she says, adding: "I don't think you can be accused of anything worse than that. I just changed as a person. My mental health deteriorated. I felt very isolated."
Judith Moritz
Inside the courtroom
When asked how many babies she had cared for during the period in question, she says: "Probably hundreds."
Myers, Letby's defence barrister, goes on to ask her: "And did you care for them?", to which she replies "yes".
She is then asked if she ever wanted to hurt any baby.
"No that’s completely against what being a nurse is, I only wanted to help and to care for them," she says.
She is then asked how she felt when she was taken off duty.
"I was distraught... It was life changing. I was put into a non-clinical role which I didn't enjoy... from a self confidence point of view it made me question everything about myself."
Lucy Letby's parents in court
A little earlier, Lucy Letby's parents, John and Susan Letby, were seen entering the court to hear their daughter's evidence.
Letby's barrister Ben Myers KC was also filmed entering the court in Manchester.
Judith Moritz
Inside the courtroom
Myers says he will begin by asking her about her background.
She says she grew up in Hereford, and went to school and local sixth form college there. She says, "I've always wanted to work with children" but that it was towards the end of A levels that she chose nursing.
She says: "I was the first person in the family to go to university."
She did a three year degree programme at Chester.
She says: "The majority of my clinical placements were at the Countess of Chester Hospital, either at the children's ward or on the neonatal unit. I qualified in September 2011."
Defendant will be questioned by her barrister
Judith Moritz
Inside the courtroom
Letby is standing now and has given her oath.
She's being questioned by her defence barrister Ben Myers KC.
She gives her full name as Lucy Letby, and her date of birth. She's 33 now, but was 25-26 at the time of the alleged offences.
Letby is in the witness box flanked by prison officers
Judith Moritz
Inside the courtroom
His Honour Judge Goss is in court and the jurors are also coming in now.
Lucy Letby is in the witness box, sitting directly opposite them. She's flanked by two prison officers.
Letby facing jury who will decide her fate
Judith Moritz
Inside the courtroom
I’m the only BBC correspondent in the courtroom itself, and
one of only five reporters in court number seven at Manchester Crown Court.
Because of the level of interest in the case most of those covering the trial
are watching on a video link from an annexe in a different building.
For the
last six months Lucy Letby has been sitting inside the dock, flanked by prison
officers, watching proceedings from behind a glass screen.
Now she’s made the
short journey across the courtroom to the witness box, and it’s my first chance
to see her close up, from my seat nearby.
She is sitting directly opposite the
jury who’ll decide her fate. After half a year’s worth of prosecution evidence,
this is the first chance they’ve had to hear from her directly.
BreakingLucy Letby to give evidence in court
We can now report that Lucy Letby will be giving evidence in her defence today.
Our correspondents are in court and will be following along. We’ll bring you the details here.
What stage is the case at?
This trial began last October, with officials saying it could last some time.
And for more than six months, the 12 jurors at Manchester Crown Court have been hearing evidence about Letby and the 17 babies she is accused of either murdering or trying to kill.
If you want to know more about each child’s case, you can do so by heading here.
The prosecution has now completed setting out that evidence, and we’re now going to hear from the defence. We don’t know how long it will take.
But when that’s over, both the prosecution and the defence will sum up their arguments before the judge asks the jury to retire to consider their verdict.
Dan O'Donoghue
Reporting from court
I’ve been reporting
on the trial for the last six months from the press annexe at Manchester Crown
Court, and my reports have been used daily on the BBC News website.
I’m back at court today and will be helping to bring you
the latest as Lucy Letby stands trial.
Defence due to begin in Lucy Letby trial
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the trial of the nurse, Lucy Letby.
She’s accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
Letby, 33, denies all the charges.
The prosecution has now concluded its case. We’re due to hear from the defence next.
Our reporters in court will bring you all the key lines right here.
Judith Moritz
Inside the courtroom
Judith Moritz
Inside the courtroom
Judith Moritz
Inside the courtroom
Judith Moritz
Inside the courtroom
Judith Moritz
Inside the courtroom
Judith Moritz
Inside the courtroom
Lucy Letby's parents in court
Judith Moritz
Inside the courtroom
Defendant will be questioned by her barrister
Judith Moritz
Inside the courtroom
Letby is in the witness box flanked by prison officers
Judith Moritz
Inside the courtroom
Letby facing jury who will decide her fate
Judith Moritz
Inside the courtroom
BreakingLucy Letby to give evidence in court
What stage is the case at?
Dan O’Donoghue
Reporting from court
Defence due to begin in Lucy Letby trial
