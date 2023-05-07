BBC Copyright: BBC

Street parties have been going on for decades here in Grosvenor Gardens in Mortlake, London.

Residents have been sharing photos and videos from parties of yesteryear, including the Silver Jubilee in 1977 and the Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

That tradition continues to this day.

Neighbours even take to their doorstep on Christmas morning to share a class of champagne.

The sun is starting to appear for today's get together and dozens of people have already arrived from the surrounding streets.

They're here for games, a catch up and a much anticipated cake competition this afternoon.