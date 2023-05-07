Street parties have been going on for decades
here in Grosvenor Gardens in Mortlake, London.
Residents have been sharing photos and videos
from parties of yesteryear, including the Silver Jubilee in 1977 and the
Diamond Jubilee in 2012.
That tradition continues to this day.
Neighbours
even take to their doorstep on Christmas morning to share a class of
champagne.
The sun is starting to appear for today's get
together and dozens of people have already arrived from the surrounding
streets.
They're here for games, a catch up and a much anticipated cake
competition this afternoon.
Hungry? Have a Big Lunch
Jamie Whitehead
Live reporter
“I loved the parties,” my then-two-year-old daughter Nancy said to me as I was putting her to bed at the end of the Platinum Jubilee weekend last year.
Well, good news for you, Nancy - they’re back.
Communities are being encouraged to throw a street party today, with thousands of events planned around the UK.
Started by the Eden Project in 2009, the Big Lunch is an initiative to get communities together.
You can check out this map to see if there’s a lunch near you, and stay with us throughout the day as we’ll be brining you photos of parties from every corner of the UK.
And Nancy...I have to work today. Can you save me some cake, please?
King and Queen 'deeply touched' by support, says Buckingham Palace
King Charles and Queen Camilla were "deeply touched" by the Coronation celebrations yesterday, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.
Their
Majesties were "profoundly
grateful" to those who helped make the event "such a glorious occasion" and to the those who showed "their support in such numbers in London
and further afield", the spokesman added.
Royals to drop in on lunch parties
Thousands of people are joining street parties and lunches today on the second day of events for the Coronation.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will attend a Coronation Big Lunch in Cranleigh, Surrey, while the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will join a community street party in Swindon.
The Duke of York's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will also attend a big lunch in Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire.
Meanwhile at Downing Street, the prime minister and his wife are hosting their own lunch for community figures, Ukrainian families and youth groups.
Some 50,000 Coronation lunches are expected to take place on Sunday in the UK and across the world.
Weather to warm up street parties after rainy Coronation
The sun is set to shine on lunches and street parties being held in the UK today, after a damp Coronation.
The Met Office says it is expected to be “potentially the warmest day of the year so far, with highs of 22 to 23C”.
Plenty of sunny spells are expected this afternoon, but there is a risk in some parts of the country of a few sharp showers, it adds.
The sunshine will be welcomed by royal fans who spent Saturday standing in the rain in London to catch a glimpse of the new King and Queen, or celebrating the Coronation elsewhere in the country.
But while the rain meant that the flypast over Buckingham Palace had to be scaled back, people out on the streets yesterday told us it hadn’t dampened their spirits.
“Don't care about being wet. It's great," one woman standing near the palace said.
A day of festivities awaits
Helena Wilkinson
Reporting from the Long Walk in Windsor
This
is a picture I took of the Long Walk when I arrived early this morning.
You
can see Windsor Castle, which will be the spectacular setting for a
star-studded Coronation concert tonight, in the distance.
On
one side of the Long Walk barriers have been put up.
That's
where members of the public who’ve been lucky in the ticket ballot for
tonight’s concert will be brought to before being taken further up through a
security check.
Ticket
holders have started to queue just to the side of the Long Walk. Some arrived
just before 08:00.
It’s
going to be a long wait for them. The concert doesn’t begin until 20:00.
Watch now on this page - Live stream from parties around the UK
Our BBC correspondents are reporting from street parties and community events celebrating the
Coronation around the country. We are live from locations as far apart as
Bude in Cornwall to Westray in Orkney, Enniskillen in Northern Ireland to
Bridgend in Wales – and many others.
Presented by Tina Daheley in
Morecambe and Jon Kay in Mortlake, south-west London, The
UK Celebrates – Live will hear from school children who’ve made special royal crowns, Scouts who are
helping make a difference in their town, farmers coming
together and many more.
To watch live, click on the play button at the top of this page.
Windsor Big Lunch begins
Imogen James
Reporting from Windsor
The town crier of Windsor and Maidenhead, Chris Brown, has just opened the celebrations here.
“On this special weekend, we affirm and celebrate the Coronation by rightful and ancient custom," he said.
“We likewise celebrate the Coronation of the queen consort, Her Majesty Queen Camilla.”
He wished the royal couple a happy and healthy reign.
“God save the king,” the crowd shouted. The cheers continued as he ended by declaring the Windsor Big Lunch officially open.
How the UK papers covered the Coronation
It's safe to say that the Coronation dominates the front pages of the Sunday papers in the UK today.
Photographs of the newly-crowned King Charles and Queen Camilla adorned pretty much every front page you can think of.
The King and Queen were front and centre on a few papers: the Mail on Sunday, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sun on Sunday and the Sunday Times.
Meanwhile the Observer, the Sunday Express, the Daily Star and the Sunday Mirror had room for Charles only.
Some papers opted for the moment the King was crowned in Westminster Abbey, while others chose to commemorate the much-loved balcony moment.
The Mail, alongside its image of the royals, sums up the mood of the day quite nicely: "The look that says: 'Darling, it was a triumph!'"
In some cases a selection of your comments and questions will be published, displaying your name and location as you provide it unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published.
Today, neighbours and communities across the UK are being invited to share food and fun together as part of the Coronation Big Lunch.
Later, from 20:00 BST, The Coronation Concert will showcase the country's diverse cultural heritage in music, theatre and dance. Kirsty Young will anchor the live coverage for BBC TV and BBC iPlayer and Clara Amfo and Jordan Banjo will be backstage with the artists.
The concert will see a world-class orchestra play a host of musical favourites and will also feature, for the first time ever, a joint performance from The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera House, the Royal Shakespeare Company, The Royal College of Music and The Royal College of Art.
As part of the show, ten locations around the UK including Blackpool, Sheffield, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Gateshead, Cornwall and Belfast will be lit up in a live sequence as part of Lighting Up The Nation.
Time to party
Marita Moloney
Live reporter
Hello and thanks for joining our live coverage of the Coronation weekend.
King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned in a Coronation service in London’s Westminster Abbey yesterday, the first in 70 years.
As the BBC's royal correspondent Sean Coughlan - who was inside the abbey - said: "This was history in the making."
Huge crowds descended on central London – including some anti-monarchy protesters – for the occasion, and about 20 million Britons tuned into the television coverage.
The celebrations are continuing today, with street parties, the Big Lunch event and Coronation concert, followed by The Big Help Out tomorrow.
My colleagues will be reporting on the latest from these celebrations across the country, and I’m here in London with Aoife Walsh, Alice Cuddy and Gabriela Pomeroy to bring you updates and analysis on the festivities, so stay with us.
You can have a look at all the front pages here
-
The day began shortly after 10:00 BST, with the procession to Westminster Abbey in the horse-drawn Diamond Jubilee State Coach
- Political leaders and celebrity guests were among those inside the abbey - including actress Emma Thompson and US singer Katy Perry
- Prince Harry was at the ceremony, but he left for the US straight afterwards
-
Conservative MP Penny Mordaunt carried the Sword of State into the abbey as Lord President of the Privy Council, the first time a woman has performed that role in a coronation
-
After the crown was placed on Charles's head, cries of "God Save the King" were heard inside and outside, and gun salutes were made across the UK
-
The King and Queen then returned to Buckingham Palace, where they were joined by senior royals on the balcony to wave at crowds
-
Meanwhile, about 52 people were arrested during the Coronation, including the leader of prominent anti-monarchy group Republic
-
Protests also took place outside London in Cardiff, Glasgow and Edinburgh
-
WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
Upload your pictures and video
-
Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
-
Please read our terms & conditions andprivacy policy
The Coronation events happening today
There's still many long weekend Coronation events to come after yesterday's historic display of pageantry.
Today, neighbours and communities across the UK are being invited to share food and fun together as part of the Coronation Big Lunch.
Later, from 20:00 BST, The Coronation Concert will showcase the country's diverse cultural heritage in music, theatre and dance. Kirsty Young will anchor the live coverage for BBC TV and BBC iPlayer and Clara Amfo and Jordan Banjo will be backstage with the artists.
The concert will see a world-class orchestra play a host of musical favourites and will also feature, for the first time ever, a joint performance from The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera House, the Royal Shakespeare Company, The Royal College of Music and The Royal College of Art.
As part of the show, ten locations around the UK including Blackpool, Sheffield, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Gateshead, Cornwall and Belfast will be lit up in a live sequence as part of Lighting Up The Nation.
Time to party
Marita Moloney
Live reporter
Hello and thanks for joining our live coverage of the Coronation weekend.
King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned in a Coronation service in London’s Westminster Abbey yesterday, the first in 70 years.
As the BBC's royal correspondent Sean Coughlan - who was inside the abbey - said: "This was history in the making."
Huge crowds descended on central London – including some anti-monarchy protesters – for the occasion, and about 20 million Britons tuned into the television coverage.
The celebrations are continuing today, with street parties, the Big Lunch event and Coronation concert, followed by The Big Help Out tomorrow.
My colleagues will be reporting on the latest from these celebrations across the country, and I’m here in London with Aoife Walsh, Alice Cuddy and Gabriela Pomeroy to bring you updates and analysis on the festivities, so stay with us.