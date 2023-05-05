Many will be in London for the Coronation, so Sunak has used it as time to invite some to Downing Street for a chat.
Australian PM Anthony Albanese was first up, followed by New Zealand's new leader Chris Hipkins and thirdly the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
In Pictures: Royal superfans camp out
Bunting is going up and flags are flying as London and the rest of the UK prepare for tomorrow's Coronation.
Some people have pitched tents early in order to secure the best positions to view the procession.
Here are a collection of images from central London this morning.
King and Queen Consort leave Westminster Abbey after final checks
So how are things shaping up at Westminster Abbey for tomorrow’s coronation?
Well, the King and Queen Consort arrived a little earlier at the Abbey for one final rehearsal.
The King waved from the car window as his vehicle pulled up, shortly after 10:00 BST.
Police on motorcycles arrived ahead of the royal motorcade.
Crowds gathered at a metal barrier outside the Abbey in the drizzling London rain to catch a glimpse of King Charles and Camilla.
A weekend of festivities
Here’s a little look at what else is in store this weekend:
The Coronation ceremony itself is at 11:00 BST(10:00 GMT) tomorrow - when the King and Queen will formally be crowned. There’ll be big processions to and from Westminster Abbey, as well as an expected appearance from the royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony and a military flypast
On Sunday, we’re encouraged to banquet with our neighbours during nationwide street parties as part of the Big Lunch initiative. That evening, the King and Queen will attend the BBC-produced Coronation Concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle, which will also be graced by musical royalty in the shape of Lionel Richie and others. Meanwhile, Lighting Up the Nation will see locations across the UK illuminated
Bank holiday Monday will be more than just a day off work or school for many people, with the public encouraged to take part in local volunteering through the Big Help Out
What’s the King doing today?
His big day might be tomorrow, but King Charles has quite a few things in his diary for today.
He’s due to have lunch at Buckingham Palace with leaders from the Commonwealth realms - the 14 countries (other than the UK) where Charles is monarch.
Guests will include governors general - the King’s representatives in those countries - and prime ministers.
The King will also attend a meeting of Commonwealth heads of government at Marlborough House, the headquarters of Commonwealth nations in St James’s, central London.
Later on this afternoon, the King will host a large reception for hundreds of international guests alongside other members of the Royal Family, back at Buckingham Palace.
PACopyright: PA
The Coronation ceremony itself is at 11:00 BST(10:00 GMT) tomorrow - when the King and Queen will formally be crowned. There’ll be big processions to and from Westminster Abbey, as well as an expected appearance from the royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony and a military flypast
On Sunday, we’re encouraged to banquet with our neighbours during nationwide street parties as part of the Big Lunch initiative. That evening, the King and Queen will attend the BBC-produced Coronation Concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle, which will also be graced by musical royalty in the shape of Lionel Richie and others. Meanwhile, Lighting Up the Nation will see locations across the UK illuminated
Bank holiday Monday will be more than just a day off work or school for many people, with the public encouraged to take part in local volunteering through the Big Help Out
US First Lady arrives at No 10 Downing Street
US First Lady Jill Biden is next to arrive at Downing Street.
There she is greeted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty.
The first lady was accompanied by her granddaughter Finnegan Biden, who will also attend the Coronation.
Biden and Murty are expected to hold private talks before watching a veterans' boxing session in Downing Street.
US President Joe Biden will not be attending tomorrow's Coronation.
Hello and welcome
Alys Davies
Live reporter
Hello and welcome to our live coverage as King Charles III prepares to greet overseas guests and dignitaries, ahead of his Coronation.
Meanwhile, a huge security operation is under way in the capital, with fans already camped out along the route of tomorrow’s procession on the Mall.
Viewing screens and barriers are also going up.
We're poised to bring you all the pomp and pageantry, plus expert analysis and a range of views and voices.
So whether you're hanging out the bunting or trying to avoid the crowds, stay with us.