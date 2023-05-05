PA Copyright: PA

US First Lady Jill Biden is next to arrive at Downing Street.

There she is greeted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty.

The first lady was accompanied by her granddaughter Finnegan Biden, who will also attend the Coronation.

Biden and Murty are expected to hold private talks before watching a veterans' boxing session in Downing Street.

US President Joe Biden will not be attending tomorrow's Coronation.