Mirror hacking trial to hear of press intrusion claims

We're going to start to see the detail of articles Prince Harry and the three other claimants in this case say were the product of voicemail interception. It’s going to be quite detailed.

In essence, the job of the judge is not to simply go to the general arguments being brought by Prince Harry and others, who claim it’s obvious that people must have known what was going on.

He has to effectively analyse each of these articles, so there is going to be a lot of detail in the days to come.

In some respects, this case is starting to shape up into the narrative of "Prince Harry vs Piers Morgan" - the former editor of the Daily Mirror from 1995-2004.

Morgan is not appearing as a witness in this case as we understand it, and he denies any involvement in phone hacking at all.

But clearly a lot of what team Harry are saying in court is about what they argue is witness evidence that Morgan must have known.

So they’re really trying to push the idea that senior figures at the paper, beyond the frontline journalists, knew what was going on.

It’s going to be interesting to see how Mirror Group Newspapers respond to that once the evidence starts going before the judge.