Mirror hacking trial to hear of press intrusion claims

Harry is one of several high-profile figures bringing claims against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN). Lawyers argue that executives at the company knew about widespread phone hacking, but failed to act.
The estate of the late singer George Michael and actor Ricky Tomlinson have also brought claims against MGN, but it is the "test cases" - including Harry's - that have been selected to go to trial in the first instance from the wider group of claimants.
Alongside the Duke of Sussex, allegations from three other claimants are being heard: Coronation Street actor Michael Le Vell (real name Michael Turner), actress Nikki Sanderson, and Fiona Wightman, the ex-wife of the comedian Paul Whitehouse.
MGN denies allegations of voicemail interception in all the cases. The company has also said that some of the cases being brought are beyond a legal time limit.
We're going to start to see the detail of articles Prince Harry and the three other claimants in this case say were the product of voicemail interception. It’s going to be quite detailed.
In essence, the job of the judge is not to simply go to the general arguments being brought by Prince Harry and others, who claim it’s obvious that people must have known what was going on.
He has to effectively analyse each of these articles, so there is going to be a lot of detail in the days to come.
In some respects, this case is starting to shape up into the narrative of "Prince Harry vs Piers Morgan" - the former editor of the Daily Mirror from 1995-2004.
Morgan is not appearing as a witness in this case as we understand it, and he denies any involvement in phone hacking at all.
But clearly a lot of what team Harry are saying in court is about what they argue is witness evidence that Morgan must have known.
So they’re really trying to push the idea that senior figures at the paper, beyond the frontline journalists, knew what was going on.
It’s going to be interesting to see how Mirror Group Newspapers respond to that once the evidence starts going before the judge.
Welcome to our live coverage
Alex Kleiderman
Live reporter
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the case being brought against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) by Prince Harry and a number of celebrities.
It’s the second day of the trial involving allegations that journalists from publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People used phone hacking and other illicit means to access private information.
The case being heard at the High Court in London is expected to last seven-weeks.
The Duke of Sussex is set to give evidence in person in June - making him the first senior member of the Royal Family in modern times to appear in a court and be cross-examined.
On Wednesday, the publisher of the Mirror apologised to Prince Harry for unlawful information gathering on one occasion. But it denies this involved hacking his phone.
Stick with us for updates and analysis of the day's developments in the trial.
Live Reporting
Edited by Alex Kleiderman
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
What the case is all about
Harry is one of several high-profile figures bringing claims against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN). Lawyers argue that executives at the company knew about widespread phone hacking, but failed to act.
The estate of the late singer George Michael and actor Ricky Tomlinson have also brought claims against MGN, but it is the "test cases" - including Harry's - that have been selected to go to trial in the first instance from the wider group of claimants.
Alongside the Duke of Sussex, allegations from three other claimants are being heard: Coronation Street actor Michael Le Vell (real name Michael Turner), actress Nikki Sanderson, and Fiona Wightman, the ex-wife of the comedian Paul Whitehouse.
MGN denies allegations of voicemail interception in all the cases. The company has also said that some of the cases being brought are beyond a legal time limit.
Read more here
What are we expecting today?
Dominic Casciani
Legal Correspondent
We're going to start to see the detail of articles Prince Harry and the three other claimants in this case say were the product of voicemail interception. It’s going to be quite detailed.
In essence, the job of the judge is not to simply go to the general arguments being brought by Prince Harry and others, who claim it’s obvious that people must have known what was going on.
He has to effectively analyse each of these articles, so there is going to be a lot of detail in the days to come.
In some respects, this case is starting to shape up into the narrative of "Prince Harry vs Piers Morgan" - the former editor of the Daily Mirror from 1995-2004.
Morgan is not appearing as a witness in this case as we understand it, and he denies any involvement in phone hacking at all.
But clearly a lot of what team Harry are saying in court is about what they argue is witness evidence that Morgan must have known.
So they’re really trying to push the idea that senior figures at the paper, beyond the frontline journalists, knew what was going on.
It’s going to be interesting to see how Mirror Group Newspapers respond to that once the evidence starts going before the judge.
Welcome to our live coverage
Alex Kleiderman
Live reporter
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the case being brought against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) by Prince Harry and a number of celebrities.
It’s the second day of the trial involving allegations that journalists from publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People used phone hacking and other illicit means to access private information.
The case being heard at the High Court in London is expected to last seven-weeks.
The Duke of Sussex is set to give evidence in person in June - making him the first senior member of the Royal Family in modern times to appear in a court and be cross-examined.
On Wednesday, the publisher of the Mirror apologised to Prince Harry for unlawful information gathering on one occasion. But it denies this involved hacking his phone.
Stick with us for updates and analysis of the day's developments in the trial.