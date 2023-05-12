Day three of a High Court trial over alleged phone hacking claims brought by Prince Harry and three celebrity claimants celebrities against Mirror Group Newspapers is now under way.
We are expecting to hear first from David Sherborne, representing the claimants, as he finishes his opening arguments this morning.
We will then be hearing from MGN, represented in court by Andrew Green KC.
I’m in court in London for the day and will be bringing you the latest.
What’s happened in the trial so far?
If you haven’t been following the trial or need a reminder of what’s happened so far, here’s a recap of the first two days.
Day One:
On the first day of the trial, Prince Harry blamed alleged illegal intrusion into his private life by journalists for the break-up of a long-term relationship with former girlfriend Chelsy Davy. In a witness statement read out by his lawyers, he said Davy had decided that "a royal life was not for her" following repeated acts of harassment
The lawyers also said that mobile phone data to be used in the trial shows Davy was targeted for voicemail interception between 2007 and 2009
Day Two:
On day two of the trial, the claimants’ barrister David Sherborne told the court that “widespread, habitual and unlawful” activities were “authorised at the highest level” by senior executives, editors and managers of the Mirror group
He said millions of pounds were paid to private investigators, with the payments signed off by senior figures at the publisher at the time
Sherborne detailed a story published by the Daily Mirror - with Morgan as editor - about Prince Michael of Kent's finances, after which the group apologised and settled a legal claim
The Mirror group denies allegations of voicemail interception in the cases being brought and has also claimed some of the cases in this trial are beyond a legal time limit.
Who is involved in the trial?
The High Court is hearing allegations from Prince Harry and others that their phones were hacked by journalists from Mirror Group Newspapers.
Harry’s is one of four “test cases” selected to go on trial from a wider group of claimants. The four cases brought to trial are “representative” of the types of allegations facing the publisher.
Lawyers for the claimants argue that executives at the company knew about widespread "unlawful" information gathering, but failed to act.
Alongside the Duke of Sussex, allegations from three other high-profile claimants are being tested: Coronation Street actor Michael Le Vell (real name Michael Turner), actress Nikki Sanderson and Fiona Wightman, the ex-wife of the comedian Paul Whitehouse.
Prince Harry is expected to give evidence in June - the first time a senior royal will be a witness in court in modern times.
Mirror group denies allegations of voicemail interception in these cases. It also claimed some of the cases being brought are beyond a legal time limit.
On the first day of the trial, Prince Harry blamed alleged illegal intrusion into his private life by journalists for the break-up of a long-term relationship with former girlfriend Chelsy Davy. In a witness statement read out by his lawyers, he said Davy had decided that "a royal life was not for her" following repeated acts of harassment
The lawyers also said that mobile phone data to be used in the trial shows Davy was targeted for voicemail interception between 2007 and 2009
On day two of the trial, the claimants’ barrister David Sherborne told the court that “widespread, habitual and unlawful” activities were “authorised at the highest level” by senior executives, editors and managers of the Mirror group
He said millions of pounds were paid to private investigators, with the payments signed off by senior figures at the publisher at the time
He alleged Piers Morgan – a former editor – was “right at the heart” of authorising the unlawful obtaining of information “in many ways” as a “hands-on editor”. Morgan has consistently denied having any knowledge of this
Sherborne detailed a story published by the Daily Mirror - with Morgan as editor - about Prince Michael of Kent's finances, after which the group apologised and settled a legal claim
Day three of the case begins
James Gregory
Reporting from the High Court
Hello and welcome
Alys Davies
Live reporter
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third day of a trial over alleged phone hacking claims brought against Mirror Group Newspapers by Prince Harry and three other celebrity claimants.
The High Court is hearing a seven-week long trial into their allegations that the publisher used private investigators and phone hacking to gain access to stories about them.
Yesterday, the Duke of Sussex’s lawyer alleged that unlawful information gathering was widespread and authorised by those at the highest levels of the publisher.
The Mirror group denies all allegations of phone hacking brought by the claimants in this case - but it has previously admitted that the practice did take place.
This afternoon, the court is due to hear from the publisher’s lawyer.
I’m here in London with my colleagues Jamie Whitehead and Jennifer McKiernan, with James Gregory reporting from court - stay with us as we bring you today’s developments.