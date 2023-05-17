Live
Lucy Letby's cross-examination by prosecution begins
viewing this page
Warning: This page may contain descriptions of newborn and infant deaths which some readers may find distressing. Find support from the BBC Action Line.
Warning: This page may contain descriptions of newborn and infant deaths which some readers may find distressing. Find support from the BBC Action Line.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
- Inserted air into one baby's stomach via a nasogastric tube
- Used a medical tool inappropriately, causing one baby to bleed internally
- Overfed a baby with milk through a nasogastric tube
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Lucy Letby says she didn't keep handover sheets on purpose
Judith Moritz
Inside the courtroom
The trial has heard that when police searched Lucy Letby's house they found 257 handover sheets relating to babies on the neonatal unit.
She has previously said that she didn't keep them on purpose.
Nick Johnson suggests she's lying about this, and took them with her when she moved house.
She denies lying about it.
Lucy Letby has previously said that she took handover notes home in the pockets of her nurses uniform.
Nick Johnson asks her what she did with all the notes every time she washed her uniform. She says she'd put them aside in various places around her house.
Prosecution asks Lucy Letby about doctor's evidence
Judith Moritz
Inside the courtroom
Earlier in the trial the jury heard from a doctor, Ravi Jayaram. He says that he walked in to find Lucy Letby after she removed the breathing tube from one of the babies.
Yesterday, Lucy Letby said this never happened. Nick Johnson now says that this is tantamount to accusing the doctor of lying.
Lucy Letby agrees that she is accusing Dr Jayaram of misleading the jury. She denies that she is lying.
The scene inside the courtroom
Judith Moritz
Inside the courtroom
Several of the parents of babies who the nurse is alleged to have murdered and attacked are in court to watch today's proceedings.
Lucy Letby is wearing a black suit and blue shirt. She's sitting in the witness box with a prison officer on either side of her.
Her parents are sitting in the public gallery just behind her.
Prosecution begins its cross-examination
Judith Moritz
Inside the courtroom
Lucy Letby is crying in the witness box.
Nick Johnson KC gets on his feet, he's leading the prosecution.
He asks Lucy Letby why she cries when she's talking about herself but not about the babies. She replies that she has cried whilst talking about the babies.
This is Lucy Letby's 5th day in the witness box. So far she has only been questioned by her own barrister, Ben Myers KC who is leading the defence.
What has Lucy Letby said in her defence?
For the last two weeks, Lucy Letby has been giving evidence in her defence.
On her first day in the witness box, she wept as she talked about her job at the Countess of Chester Hospital - she said it was "her life".
She had "always wanted to work with children", she said, and had been traumatised by her arrest.
She was asked about hand-written notes found at her house during a police search - which the jury has seen.
One of them says: “I am evil, I did this”.
She explained that she had written it“ because I felt at the time I had done something wrong and I thought I’m such an awful, evil person… that I had made mistakes and not known.”
The defence has since outlined its arguments with regard to each baby involved in the case, one by one.
What the prosecution has said
To give you an idea of what nurse Letby is accused of, here’s a snapshot of some of what the prosecution say. They allege she:
You can read more about each child’s case by heading here.
A warning, though, the details can be distressing to read.
What's happened in this case so far?
This trial began last October, with officials saying it could last some time.
For more than six months, the 12 jurors at Manchester Crown Court have been hearing evidence related to Lucy Letby.
We first heard from the prosecution, who set out their evidence in regard to the 17 babies involved in the case, a summary can be found here.
The defence has now also set out its arguments - this included hearing from Lucy Letby herself.
She is now being cross-examined by prosecutors.
When that section of the trial is complete, the defence will have a chance to ask one final set of questions before the judge summarises the evidence and asks the jury to retire to consider its verdict.
Welcome
Thank you for joining us for our coverage of the next stage of Lucy Letby’s trial.
She is accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.
She denies all the charges.
Lucy Letby is now being cross-examined by the prosecution.
We have our correspondent Judith Moritz in court, and we'll bring you the latest here.