France's President Emmanuel Macron (centre L) speaks with US President Joe Biden after a family photo of leaders of the G7 and invited countries during the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima on May 20, 2023

Biden to meet Zelensky as G7 summit concludes in Japan

With reporting in Hiroshima from Tessa Wong, Shaimaa Khalil, Laura Bicker, Chris Mason, Nick Marsh, Sakiko Shiraishi and Eri Okazaki

Edited by Matt Murphy

  Welcome to the G7 summit's final day

    President Volodymyr Zelensky disembarks in Japan
    After a day or so of “will he or won’t he?,” Volodomyr Zelensky made a scene-stealing arrival at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan on Saturday.

    As you can imagine, the Ukrainian president had a busy time once he landed, meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    His early arrival - the Ukrainian leader wasn't due to reach Japan until Sunday - led to a change in schedule. The leaders released their communique a day early - presumably so diaries could be clear for talks with Zelensky - which touched upon how the G7 wants to continue to support Ukraine against Russian aggression as well as outlining aims for China, climate and energy.

    Which leads us then to Sunday, the final day of the summit. We’re expecting to hear from Sunak, and Zelensky is expected to meet with US President Joe Biden.

    I’ll be taking you through today’s coverage along with my colleagues in London and we will have reporting from Tessa Wong, Laura Bicker, Shaimaa Khalil and Chris Mason in Hiroshima.

    Stay with us for live updates.

