New figures to show big rise in UK net migration

A migrant is someone who changes their country of usual residence. The reasons could include working, joining family members and studying.

An asylum seeker is someone who has applied for protection in another country because they are fleeing persecution - or the fear of persecution. Asylum seekers apply for protection and, if their application is successful, they are granted leave to remain in the country where they sought refuge.

If their application is refused, they may be removed.

The net migration figures we are expecting today capture the number of migrants who came to the UK for reasons such as working, joining a family member or studying.

They also include Ukrainian and Hong Kong citizens for whom the UK government opened special schemes - but they exclude asylum seekers.