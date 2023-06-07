The Duke of Sussex leaving the Rolls Buildings in central London after giving evidence in the phone hacking trial against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN)
Prince Harry faces second day in court in Mirror hacking trial

With James Gregory, Dominic Casciani, Tom Symonds, and Sean Coughlan reporting from court

Edited by Dulcie Lee

All times stated are UK

    Dulcie Lee

    Live reporter

    Good morning. Prince Harry will soon begin giving evidence for a second day in his hacking case against the publisher of the Daily Mirror.

    He and three others are accusing Mirror Group Newspapers of illegally gathering information on them for stories, including by phone hacking.

    Yesterday, Prince Harry told the court he had experienced "hostility from the press since I was born" and said journalists were "desperate for anything royal".

    The Mirror publisher's lawyer said many of the stories were gathered via legitimate sources.

    He'll continue cross-examining the prince this morning - and our reporters will be in the High Court to bring you all the details.

