Bournemouth beach victims not related, police say

  1. What we learned from police

    Rachell Farrell, Andy Cole and Vikki Slade
    We just finished hearing from Dorset Police a few minutes ago. Here are the key details:

    • Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Farrell said the two children who died yesterday at Bournemouth beach were not related
    • The 12-year-old girl was from Buckinghamshire and the 17-year-old boy was from Southampton
    • A man in his 40s, who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, remains in police custody
    • Farrell said there was no suggestion of people jumping from Bournemouth Pier or jet skis being involved
    • She urged people not to speculate and to send any footage to the police, rather than posting it on social media
    • A little earlier, police said there was "no physical contact" between a vessel and any of the swimmers at the time of the incident
    • Extra staff will be on the beach this weekend

  2. Councillor asked about water safety

    Councillor Vikki Slade is asked about protocols in place for water safety. She says the team is always looking at these issues, but "today isn't for that".

    And that's the end of the press conference.

  3. Top priority is to make sure beach is safe - councillor

    Local councillor Vikki Slade is next up and she says a top priority for Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council is to make sure the beach is safe.

    She says extra staff will be on the beach this weekend and lifeboat support from the RNLI will be visible.

  4. Crews from across region helped out - fire chief

    Assistant chief fire officer for Dorset
    The assistant chief fire officer for Dorset is up now, expressing his condolences to the family and friends of all those involved.

    In a very brief statement, he says crews from across the region assisted the team in Dorset in the rescue operation yesterday afternoon.

  5. Children who died were not related

    One reporter asks about the cause of death - Farrell doesn't directly answer, saying it is a matter for the coroners.

    She adds that the children who died were not related.

    They are from two different families - one from Southampton and one from Buckinghamshire.

  6. We are trying to quell rumours - police

    Handout photo taken with permission from the Twitter account of Professor Dimitrios Buhalis of the scene at Bournemouth beach on Wednesday of a incident in which a 17-year-old-boy and a girl aged 12 sustained "critical injuries" and later died in hospital
    Farrell finishes her statement saying the incident has been "truly devastating" for the community.

    She then takes some questions from reporters, but says she will not answer anything about the investigation.

    Farrell reiterates that police "are trying to quell rumours" about the incident.

  7. Share footage with police, not social media - officer

    Farrell asks people to contact Dorset Police through their major incident portal if they have any information on yesterday's incident.

    She also asks people to share any footage with the police rather than on social media.

  8. Jet ski not involved and no jumping from pier - police

    Farrell says she cannot speculate on the investigation, which is called Operation Marble, but the senior officer confirms a jet ski was not involved in the incident.

    She also says people did not jump from the pier.

  9. Emergency services tried to save lives - police

    Praising emergency responders, Farrell says they "did everything" to save the lives of those involved.

  10. Initial reports were of people in trouble at sea

    Handout photo taken with permission from the Twitter account of Professor Dimitrios Buhalis of the scene at Bournemouth beach on Wednesday of a incident in which a 17-year-old-boy and a girl aged 12 sustained "critical injuries" and later died in hospital
    Farrell says initial reports received by emergency services were that people were in trouble in the sea.

    She says the incident sparked a multi-agency response, including the ambulance service, the coastguard, fire service, Dorset Police and PCP council.

    The 17-year-old boy from Southampton and 12-year-old girl from Buckinghamshire were taken to hospital before they died, she says.

  11. Girl from Buckinghamshire and boy from Southampton

    Farrell begins by saying the 12-year-old girl who died was from Buckinghamshire and the 17-year-old boy who also died was from Southampton.

  12. Police begin update on beach deaths

    Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Farrell from Dorset Police is stepping up to the microphone in front of reporters gathered on Bournemouth beach.

    She's giving an update on the deaths of a 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy following a incident at the beach yesterday.

    Watch along by pressing play at the top of the page.

    Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Farrell from Dorset Police gives statement
  13. What has Dorset Police said?

    A bunch of roses left in sand on Bournemouth beach
    Flowers were left on Bournemouth beach after the incident

    Earlier this morning, Dorset Police released more information as officers worked to piece together exactly what happened on Bournemouth beach.

    Dorset Police said it was working with partner agencies to understand what caused "the tragedy".

    They said early investigation suggested there was "no physical contact between a vessel and any swimmers at the time of the incident".

    At the same time, detective chief superintendent Neil Corrigan urged people not to speculate about the circumstances of the deaths.

  14. What we know so far

    Helicopter lands at Bournemouth beach
    Copyright: Professor Dimitrios Buhalis

    A 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy died yesterday after being pulled from the sea off Bournemouth beach. Here's what we know so far:

    • At 16:32 on Wednesday, police received a call from paramedics about people getting into difficulty in the sea off Bournemouth beach
    • Ten people were recovered from the water
    • A 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl sustained "critical injuries" and later died in hospital
    • Police have not confirmed how the pair sustained their injuries.
    • Eight others were treated for injuries which were not life-threatening
    • Police say a man aged in his 40s, who was "on the water" at the time, has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter

  15. Police to give update on Bournemouth beach deaths

    Dulcie Lee

    Live reporter

    Dorset Police will be giving a statement shortly after a 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy died after being pulled from the sea off Bournemouth beach.

    Police say they're still investigating the circumstances that caused a number of swimmers to get into difficulty on Wednesday.

    They have not confirmed how the 12-year-old and 17-year-old sustained their injuries.

    We are expecting to hear from a senior police officer, and other officials, at about 12:45.

    You'll be able to watch along by tapping play at the top of the page, but we'll also bring you all the updates right here. Stick with us.

