Dorset Police will be giving a statement shortly after a 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy died after being pulled from the sea off Bournemouth beach.

Police say they're still investigating the circumstances that caused a number of swimmers to get into difficulty on Wednesday.

They have not confirmed how the 12-year-old and 17-year-old sustained their injuries.

We are expecting to hear from a senior police officer, and other officials, at about 12:45.

You'll be able to watch along by tapping play at the top of the page, but we'll also bring you all the updates right here. Stick with us.