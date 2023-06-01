We just finished hearing from Dorset Police a few minutes ago. Here are the key details:
Live Reporting
Edited by Dulcie Lee
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
-
Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Farrell said the two children who died yesterday at Bournemouth beach were not related
-
The 12-year-old girl was from Buckinghamshire and the 17-year-old boy was from Southampton
-
A man in his 40s, who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, remains in police custody
-
Farrell said there was no suggestion of people jumping from Bournemouth Pier or jet skis being involved
-
She urged people not to speculate and to send any footage to the police, rather than posting it on social media
-
A little earlier, police said there was "no physical contact" between a vessel and any of the swimmers at the time of the incident
- Extra staff will be on the beach this weekend
BBCCopyright: BBC Professor Dimitrios Buhalis/PA WireCopyright: Professor Dimitrios Buhalis/PA Wire Professor Dimitrios Buhalis/PA WireCopyright: Professor Dimitrios Buhalis/PA Wire BBCCopyright: BBC Professor Dimitrios BuhalisCopyright: Professor Dimitrios Buhalis
-
At 16:32 on Wednesday, police received a call from paramedics about people getting into difficulty in the sea off Bournemouth beach
- Ten people were recovered from the water
-
A 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl sustained "critical injuries" and later died in hospital
-
Police have not confirmed how the pair sustained their injuries.
-
Eight others were treated for injuries which were not life-threatening
-
Police say a man aged in his 40s, who was "on the water" at the time, has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter
What we learned from police
We just finished hearing from Dorset Police a few minutes ago. Here are the key details:
Councillor asked about water safety
Councillor Vikki Slade is asked about protocols in place for water safety. She says the team is always looking at these issues, but "today isn't for that".
And that's the end of the press conference.
Top priority is to make sure beach is safe - councillor
Local councillor Vikki Slade is next up and she says a top priority for Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council is to make sure the beach is safe.
She says extra staff will be on the beach this weekend and lifeboat support from the RNLI will be visible.
Crews from across region helped out - fire chief
The assistant chief fire officer for Dorset is up now, expressing his condolences to the family and friends of all those involved.
In a very brief statement, he says crews from across the region assisted the team in Dorset in the rescue operation yesterday afternoon.
Children who died were not related
One reporter asks about the cause of death - Farrell doesn't directly answer, saying it is a matter for the coroners.
She adds that the children who died were not related.
They are from two different families - one from Southampton and one from Buckinghamshire.
We are trying to quell rumours - police
Farrell finishes her statement saying the incident has been "truly devastating" for the community.
She then takes some questions from reporters, but says she will not answer anything about the investigation.
Farrell reiterates that police "are trying to quell rumours" about the incident.
Share footage with police, not social media - officer
Farrell asks people to contact Dorset Police through their major incident portal if they have any information on yesterday's incident.
She also asks people to share any footage with the police rather than on social media.
Jet ski not involved and no jumping from pier - police
Farrell says she cannot speculate on the investigation, which is called Operation Marble, but the senior officer confirms a jet ski was not involved in the incident.
She also says people did not jump from the pier.
Emergency services tried to save lives - police
Praising emergency responders, Farrell says they "did everything" to save the lives of those involved.
Initial reports were of people in trouble at sea
Farrell says initial reports received by emergency services were that people were in trouble in the sea.
She says the incident sparked a multi-agency response, including the ambulance service, the coastguard, fire service, Dorset Police and PCP council.
The 17-year-old boy from Southampton and 12-year-old girl from Buckinghamshire were taken to hospital before they died, she says.
Girl from Buckinghamshire and boy from Southampton
Farrell begins by saying the 12-year-old girl who died was from Buckinghamshire and the 17-year-old boy who also died was from Southampton.
Police begin update on beach deaths
Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Farrell from Dorset Police is stepping up to the microphone in front of reporters gathered on Bournemouth beach.
She's giving an update on the deaths of a 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy following a incident at the beach yesterday.
Watch along by pressing play at the top of the page.
What has Dorset Police said?
Earlier this morning, Dorset Police released more information as officers worked to piece together exactly what happened on Bournemouth beach.
Dorset Police said it was working with partner agencies to understand what caused "the tragedy".
They said early investigation suggested there was "no physical contact between a vessel and any swimmers at the time of the incident".
At the same time, detective chief superintendent Neil Corrigan urged people not to speculate about the circumstances of the deaths.
What we know so far
A 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy died yesterday after being pulled from the sea off Bournemouth beach. Here's what we know so far:
Police to give update on Bournemouth beach deaths
Dulcie Lee
Live reporter
Dorset Police will be giving a statement shortly after a 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy died after being pulled from the sea off Bournemouth beach.
Police say they're still investigating the circumstances that caused a number of swimmers to get into difficulty on Wednesday.
They have not confirmed how the 12-year-old and 17-year-old sustained their injuries.
We are expecting to hear from a senior police officer, and other officials, at about 12:45.
You'll be able to watch along by tapping play at the top of the page, but we'll also bring you all the updates right here. Stick with us.