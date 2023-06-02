For years now counter-terrorism policing has been saying it needs the public’s help in order to intervene early in low-sophistication terrorist plots.

In these plots, there is no trail of explosives ingredients to follow, no group of plotters that can be infiltrated, or telephone chatter that can be intercepted. Just a man, a violent ideology, and a knife.

Detectives say the Matthew King case is an important example of how successful they can be with the public’s assistance.

Matthew King’s mother raised her concerns. “She did exactly the right thing”, the judge said in the last hearing. Others who witnessed King’s rapid escalation towards thoughts of extreme violence also raised their concerns.

Police say this allowed them to make an early arrest before any police officer or soldier was killed.