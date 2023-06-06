JOE PUGLIESE / HARPO PRODUCTIONS / CBS Copyright: JOE PUGLIESE / HARPO PRODUCTIONS / CBS

Prince Harry has two of the key requirements for this legal battle: a single-minded determination to keep going without settling - and being rich enough to take the financial hit if he loses.

But giving evidence in person in this trial is going to have big risks for him, facing the type of open, public and tough questioning that is a long way from any previous royal interview.

Tim Maltin, a managing partner of a legal PR firm specialising in high-profile reputation management, tells me: "This isn't like taking questions from Oprah Winfrey in a celebrity interview.

"It is a hostile encounter with a highly-skilled cross-examiner armed with a battery of techniques to undermine your credibility.

"Giving evidence is daunting… and cross-examination is far more often traumatic than cathartic."