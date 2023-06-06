JOE PUGLIESE / HARPO PRODUCTIONS / CBSCopyright: JOE PUGLIESE / HARPO PRODUCTIONS / CBS
Prince Harry has two of the key requirements for this legal battle: a single-minded determination to keep going without settling - and being rich enough to take the financial hit if he loses.
But giving evidence in person in this trial is going to have big risks for him, facing the type of open, public and tough questioning that is a long way from any previous royal interview.
Tim Maltin, a managing partner of a legal PR firm specialising in high-profile reputation management, tells me: "This isn't like taking questions from Oprah Winfrey in a celebrity interview.
"It is a hostile encounter with a highly-skilled cross-examiner armed with a battery of techniques to undermine your credibility.
"Giving evidence is daunting… and cross-examination is far more often traumatic than cathartic."
Why wasn't Harry in court on day one?
One of the early arguments in court yesterday was about why Prince Harry wasn't in court for day one.
The judge, Mr Justice Farncourt, said he was a “little
surprised” by the duke’s absence.
He had earlier directed that he should be
available to start giving evidence on Monday afternoon, in case opening
statements from both sides were completed in time.
Harry’s no-show also drew criticism from MGN’s lawyer,
Andrew Green KC. He accused the prince’s side of “wasting time”, saying it was “absolutely
extraordinary we were told just last week he is not available for day one of
his own trial.”
MGN had asked for Harry to be available on Monday to give
evidence - but the BBC was told last Friday by his legal team that he would not
be.
David Sherborne, representing Harry, said the duke had flown
in from Los Angeles after his daughter’s birthday, but added: "He is in a
different category from the three other claimants due to his travel and
security arrangements."
MGN will now have today, and tomorrow if needed, to cross-examine the duke.
What happened yesterday?
Harry’s lawyer, David Sherborne, said the prince was subjected to unlawful information gathering, including phone hacking, since school
Sherborne said these methods, which continued into adulthood, “acted like a web” around the prince
The stories in question concern the prince and his former girlfriend Chelsy Davy, as well as an alleged row between the duke and his brother Prince William
But Andrew Green KC, representing MGN, said there was no evidence that Harry had been hacked
Green said none of the whistle-blowing journalists who admitted phone hacking on other stories said they had hacked the prince’s phone
Green also accused Harry of "wasting time" by not appearing in court on day one
The judge said he was a “little surprised” to hear the duke would not be attending
Analysis
Harry's high noon in the High Court
Sean Coughlan
From the High Court
Prince Harry is breaking the unspoken taboo about a royal going into the witness box to face what could be very embarrassing questions.
Part of the mystique of the monarchy is in saying little and answering less. That won't be possible in an open court - but it's something that Prince Harry clearly feels is worth the risk.
His grievance with the excesses of the press is deeply personal and emotional. He's facing down his ghosts.
This is a court confrontation that you could almost trace directly back to the death of his mother Diana, in a car crash in Paris in 1997 when she was being pursued by paparazzi.
He has repeatedly connected that moment to his battle with the tabloid press. It's his day of reckoning - his high noon in the High Court.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Prince Harry's legal case against Mirror Group Newspapers.
Yesterday, both sides' lawyers set out their cases at the High Court in London - but today, we're expecting the prince himself to appear in court and give evidence.
When he does, he'll be the first senior royal since the 19th Century to testify in a court.
We have a team of reporters at the court, and analysts waiting to interpret what we hear.
Live Reporting
Edited by Owen Amos
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Analysis JOE PUGLIESE / HARPO PRODUCTIONS / CBSCopyright: JOE PUGLIESE / HARPO PRODUCTIONS / CBS
-
Harry’s lawyer, David Sherborne, said the prince was subjected to unlawful information gathering, including phone hacking, since school
-
Sherborne said these methods, which continued into adulthood, “acted like a web” around the prince
-
The stories in question concern the prince and his former girlfriend Chelsy Davy, as well as an alleged row between the duke and his brother Prince William
-
But Andrew Green KC, representing MGN, said there was no evidence that Harry had been hacked
-
Green said none of the whistle-blowing journalists who admitted phone hacking on other stories said they had hacked the prince’s phone
-
Green also accused Harry of "wasting time" by not appearing in court on day one
-
The judge said he was a “little surprised” to hear the duke would not be attending
Analysis
Cross-examination is not like an Oprah interview
Sean Coughlan
From the High Court
Prince Harry has two of the key requirements for this legal battle: a single-minded determination to keep going without settling - and being rich enough to take the financial hit if he loses.
But giving evidence in person in this trial is going to have big risks for him, facing the type of open, public and tough questioning that is a long way from any previous royal interview.
Tim Maltin, a managing partner of a legal PR firm specialising in high-profile reputation management, tells me: "This isn't like taking questions from Oprah Winfrey in a celebrity interview.
"It is a hostile encounter with a highly-skilled cross-examiner armed with a battery of techniques to undermine your credibility.
"Giving evidence is daunting… and cross-examination is far more often traumatic than cathartic."
Why wasn't Harry in court on day one?
One of the early arguments in court yesterday was about why Prince Harry wasn't in court for day one.
The judge, Mr Justice Farncourt, said he was a “little surprised” by the duke’s absence.
He had earlier directed that he should be available to start giving evidence on Monday afternoon, in case opening statements from both sides were completed in time.
Harry’s no-show also drew criticism from MGN’s lawyer, Andrew Green KC. He accused the prince’s side of “wasting time”, saying it was “absolutely extraordinary we were told just last week he is not available for day one of his own trial.”
MGN had asked for Harry to be available on Monday to give evidence - but the BBC was told last Friday by his legal team that he would not be.
David Sherborne, representing Harry, said the duke had flown in from Los Angeles after his daughter’s birthday, but added: "He is in a different category from the three other claimants due to his travel and security arrangements."
MGN will now have today, and tomorrow if needed, to cross-examine the duke.
What happened yesterday?
Harry's high noon in the High Court
Sean Coughlan
From the High Court
Prince Harry is breaking the unspoken taboo about a royal going into the witness box to face what could be very embarrassing questions.
Part of the mystique of the monarchy is in saying little and answering less. That won't be possible in an open court - but it's something that Prince Harry clearly feels is worth the risk.
His grievance with the excesses of the press is deeply personal and emotional. He's facing down his ghosts.
This is a court confrontation that you could almost trace directly back to the death of his mother Diana, in a car crash in Paris in 1997 when she was being pursued by paparazzi.
He has repeatedly connected that moment to his battle with the tabloid press. It's his day of reckoning - his high noon in the High Court.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Prince Harry's legal case against Mirror Group Newspapers.
Yesterday, both sides' lawyers set out their cases at the High Court in London - but today, we're expecting the prince himself to appear in court and give evidence.
When he does, he'll be the first senior royal since the 19th Century to testify in a court.
We have a team of reporters at the court, and analysts waiting to interpret what we hear.
Stay here for all the latest updates.