In his opening statement, counsel for the inquiry Hugo Keith KC described the “death, misery and incalculable loss” caused by coronavirus, saying the UK may not have been well prepared “at all”.
Meanwhile a lawyer for the Department of Health and Social Care called the pandemic “a confused period akin to war”.
Fiona Scolding said she wouldn’t argue the government got everything right in its response to Covid but that the pandemic had been the "greatest challenge ever faced by the NHS and care sector".
Infectious diseases and risk and disaster experts also addressed the inquiry, including Prof David Alexander, who said another pandemic caused by a new disease was “an inevitability” and that “large elements” of the Covid pandemic had been “entirely predictable".
Former senior civil servant Bruce Mann said preparations for a no-deal Brexit took up time and energy that could have been used for pandemic planning. He and Alexander also criticised the government’s emergency plan and said they wanted to see a "wholesale, radical, rewriting" of the government's approach.
Welcome
It’s a big week for the UK Covid-19 public inquiry with a number of high-level politicians and health officials set to make an appearance.
First up today we’ll hear from Conservative former Prime Minister David Cameron, who’ll be questioned about the extent of resilience planning during his time in office from 2010 to 2016.
Later we'll hear fromSir Chris Wormald, permanent secretary at the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), and Clara Swinson, director general for global health at the DHSC.
This is just the second week of the first phase of this inquiry, which is focusing on the UK's preparedness for a pandemic before Covid hit.
Stay with us for the latest news updates and analysis - and you can watch live by pressing play above from 11:00.
