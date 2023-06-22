In some cases a selection of your comments and questions will be published, displaying your name and location as you provide it unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published.
What events are taking place on Windrush Day?
Commemorations for Windrush Day have been held every year on 22 June since 2018, and also at events like the London 2012 Summer Olympics opening ceremony, which featured a model of the Empire Windrush ship.
A Walk of Witness is expected to take place in London, with people marking the anniversary by walking from the Windrush memorial statue in Waterloo Station at 12:00 BST to Southwark Cathedral
Once at the cathedral, there will be a Service of Thanksgiving from about 14:00, with local dignitaries, councillors and clergy in attendance
Elsewhere, King Charles III is expected to meet with 300 young people today at a special service in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle
We're expecting a series of events including steel bands, dancing and re-enactments at the Port of Tilbury, where the Windrush ship docked 75 years ago
Meanwhile, at about 16:45 BST, a procession will take place in Brixton that ends in Windrush Square, where there will be performances, poetry and readings
Why did the Windrush generation come to Britain?
People from across the then British Empire were encouraged to move to the UK to help with post-War labour shortages and rebuild its battered economy.
Many of those who came became manual workers, drivers, cleaners, and nurses in the newly-established NHS.
Some broke new ground in representing black Britons in society.
Jamaican-British Sam Beaver King served in the RAF during the War, and took a job as a postman after arriving at Tilbury in his 20s.
He became a campaigner for black-British rights, and the first black mayor of Southwark. He also established a programme for migrants to buy homes in the UK, and co-founded the country's first Caribbean-style carnival - a precursor to the Notting Hill Carnival.
In pictures: Portraits commissioned by King go on public display
A series of 10 new portraits will go on public display for the first time today to mark 75 years after the first crossing from the Caribbean.
The paintings have been unveiled at the Palace of Holyroodhouse after being commissioned by King Charles III last year.
King Charles has also hailed the Windrush generation's "profound and permanent contribution to British life" and is expected to join a service at Windsor Castle today.
Who are the Windrush Generation?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The Windrush Generation were the first large group of people arriving in the UK from the Caribbean.
The symbolic term encompasses that 1948 group as well as thousands more who came from the Caribbean up until 1971, when British immigration laws changed.
Many of the Windrush Generation had served in the British armed forces in World War Two and large numbers became nurses in the newly-established NHS and transport workers.
Originally a German cruise ship before becoming a German troop ship during World War Two, the liner was taken as a British prize of war and re-named the HMT Empire Windrush in 1947.
In 1948 the Windrush, docked at Kingston, Jamaica, to pick up more than 100 British servicemen on leave and bring them back to the UK.
The ship was largely empty, so an advertisement was placed in the local newspaper offering a £28 cut-price journey to Tilbury docks in Essex, which attracted many former servicemen from Jamaica and neighbouring Caribbean islands.
The ship brought passengers from the Caribbean to fill post-War labour shortages in the UK.
It was 75 years ago today…
Jack Burgess
BBC News Live reporter
...that the passengers of the HMT Empire Windrush ship disembarked at Tilbury Docks in Essex - a major moment in modern British history.
The ship carried the first of thousands of Caribbean migrants encouraged to come to the UK to fill post-War labour shortages.
King Charles III has hailed the Windrush generation's "immeasurable" impact and says those who came to the UK had made a "profound and permanent contribution to British life".
Events across the UK are marking the anniversary today and we're expecting the King to appear at a service at Windsor Castle.
The unveiling of Waterloo Station's Windrush statue
To mark last year's anniversary, the Prince of Wales helped to unveil this statue at Waterloo station in London, in honour of the Windrush generation.
Speaking at the ceremony, Prince William paid tribute to the Caribbeans who made the UK their home and their descendants, saying: "Without you, Britain would simply not be what it is today."
Today we're expecting to see a Walk Of Witness taking place at about midday - with people marking the Windrush 75th anniversary by walking from the statue to Southwark Cathedral in London.
New 50p coin unveiled for Windrush anniversary
The Royal Mint has released a commemorative 50p coin to pay tribute to the British Caribbean and Commonwealth citizens who arrived in the UK from 1948-1973.
It was deigned by Bristol-based Valda Jackson and depicts two black people standing in front of the Union Flag.
Jackson was born in St Thomas, Jamaica, and moved to England in 1964. She says the coin honours "our parents and their legacy".
Her parents were among the generation of people invited to leave their home in the Caribbean to come to work in Britain. She later joined them at the age of five.
Three coins are available: two are limited edition in gold and silver; the other is a standard metal coin, much like the legal tender 50p piece.
King Charles arrives at special Windsor service
King Charles III has arrived at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
He will be meeting 300 young people at a special service marking the 75th anniversary of the HMT Windrush's arrival.
In pictures: Portraits commissioned by King go on public display
A series of 10 new portraits will go on public display for the first time today to mark 75 years after the first crossing from the Caribbean.
The paintings have been unveiled at the Palace of Holyroodhouse after being commissioned by King Charles III last year.
King Charles has also hailed the Windrush generation's "profound and permanent contribution to British life" and is expected to join a service at Windsor Castle today.
