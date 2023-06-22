ROYAL MINT Copyright: ROYAL MINT

The Royal Mint has released a commemorative 50p coin to pay tribute to the British Caribbean and Commonwealth citizens who arrived in the UK from 1948-1973.

It was deigned by Bristol-based Valda Jackson and depicts two black people standing in front of the Union Flag.

Jackson was born in St Thomas, Jamaica, and moved to England in 1964. She says the coin honours "our parents and their legacy".

Her parents were among the generation of people invited to leave their home in the Caribbean to come to work in Britain. She later joined them at the age of five.

Three coins are available: two are limited edition in gold and silver; the other is a standard metal coin, much like the legal tender 50p piece.