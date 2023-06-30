Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Born Kevin Spacey Fowler, the American actor began his career in theatre before moving into film and television - winning the Oscar for best actor for his role in the 1999 film, American Beauty.

His other notable films include The Usual Suspects - for which he also won an Oscar - and Seven.

Spacey, 63, was appointed as artistic director of London’s The Old Vic theatre in 2004, a position he held until 2015.

He also appeared in the long-running Netflix political series, House of Cards, playing a congressman who becomes president.

Spacey came out as gay in 2017, saying: “I choose now to live as a gay man."

In January, he was given a lifetime achievement award in Italy in recognition of his “contribution to the development of the art of drama”.