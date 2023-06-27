Nicola Bulley's family say they still receive negative messages

Police hope family get time to 'rebuild and to heal'
More now from Det Ch Supt Pauline Stables.
She said Bulley will be remembered for "clearly being a much loved partner, mum, sister and friend".
She asks that family's privacy is respected and they are allowed "the time and space to rebuild and to heal."
Police say finding puts to an end 'ill-informed speculation'
Det Ch Supt Pauline Stables of Lancashire Police also spoke outside Preston Coroner's Court.
She says her force wants to pay tribute to the family and hopes the conclusion of the inquest brings them some peace. She thanks the coroner.
She adds she hopes the "clear and definitive " verdict "puts an end to... ill-informed speculation that's been so damaging".
Family need time to comprehend what has happened
The family's solicitor continues by saying the family will need time.
They are asking for time to comprehend what has been concluded by the coroner today and what has happened over the past few months, Terry Wilcox tells reporters.
Family tell of 'negative and targeted' social media messages
Nicola Bulley's family say they need to raise again the issue of social media, following a frenzy of online speculation after her disappearance.
Reading a statement on behalf of the family, their solicitor Terry Wilcox said it was "upsetting that we continue to receive negative and targeted messages and that we continue to receive wildly inaccurate speculation being shared on numerous platforms".
"We encourage people to look for the facts being heard during the inquest and the conclusion reached by the coroner," the family say.
The family also urged the public to avoid "any amateur views and be mindful of the impact that words bring."
Nicola's daughters will one day read cards sent from around the world
Terry Wilcox continues to read the statement in which they thank family, friends and strangers across the world.
"Thank you," he said.
He added Nicola Bulley's two daughters will one day read all the cards they've been sent.
Last few months 'extremely tough to process'
Solicitor Terry Wilcox says the last few months have been extremely tough to process and the emotional impact will stay long in the family's hearts.
We will never forget the loss of Nicky, he says, adding that she will be remembered as a brilliant mum, partner, daughter, and sister.
Family solicitor speaking now
We're hearing now from Terry Wilcox who is the Bulley family's solicitor.
Statements due shortly
We're expecting to hear from the Bulley family's solicitor. Terry Wilcox, any moment now. He'll be reading a statement.
We'll bring you live updates here, of course, but feel free to watch it live by clicking the Play button at the top of this page too.
What happened to Nicola Bulley?
In case you can't remember this case, or need a refresher, here's what happened to Nicola Bulley.
After dropping her daughters at school on 27 January, the mother-of-two vanished while on her usual dog walk along the River Wyre in the village of St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire
Her disappearance sparked a large missing person police search and attracted wide interest from the media and public, including from social media sleuths
Her body was eventually found in the river on 19 February, around a mile downstream from a bench her phone was left on
Both the police and media faced criticism over the case - while Bulley was missing, Lancashire Police revealed Bulley had previously struggled with alcohol and perimenomenopause
An independent review of Lancashire Police's handling of the case was eventually ordered by the College of Policing
Bulley died an accidental death - coroner
A bit more from the coroner now, who ruled that Nicola Bulley died an accidental death.
Dr James Adeley, senior coroner for Lancashire, said the mother-of-two died of drowning almost immediately.
The inquest found her death was not a result of suicide since there was no indication of any desire to take her own life.
Dr Adeley noted it would be unusual for her to consider suicide and risk leaving her dog, Willow, who was found the morning she disappeared by a passer by.
He also considered it unusual that she would choose to enter the river where passers-by may see or help her had that been her motive.
Analysis
Findings will hopefully put an end to commotion and lies
Danny Savage
North of England correspondent
Nicola Bulley’s death was an
accident. In the three weeks between her disappearing on a walk and her body
being found, her friends and family desperately appealed for information while
social media was filled with wild theories.
The truth is that nobody else was
involved in her death. At about 09:22 on the 27 January this year she fell
into the River Wyre and died almost immediately. Cold water immersion shock
quickly overwhelmed her.
Her sister and partner tearfully gave evidence about how normal her life was
and the myriad of plans she had for the future with her family.
The commotion surrounding her disappearance probably says far more about some
corners of social media than many of us should be comfortable with.
It’s left her family fighting a rearguard action to stamp out lies. This
inquest will hopefully put all that to bed.
BreakingNicola Bulley drowned after falling into cold water, coroner concludes
In the last few minutes, a coroner has ruled that Nicola Bulley drowned after falling into cold water.
Her death has also been recorded as accidental, Dr James Adeley, a senior coroner for Lancashire, says.
The 45-year-old mother-of-two vanished on a dog walk in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, on 27 January.
Her body was found in the river more than three weeks later,
a mile away from where she went missing.
Stay with us for live updates and reaction to the inquest's findings.
After dropping her daughters at school on 27 January, the mother-of-two vanished while on her usual dog walk along the River Wyre in the village of St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire
-
Her disappearance sparked a large missing person police search and attracted wide interest from the media and public, including from social media sleuths
-
Her body was eventually found in the river on 19 February, around a mile downstream from a bench her phone was left on
-
Both the police and media faced criticism over the case - while Bulley was missing, Lancashire Police revealed Bulley had previously struggled with alcohol and perimenomenopause
-
An independent review of Lancashire Police's handling of the case was eventually ordered by the College of Policing
