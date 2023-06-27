Nicola Bulley's family say they still receive negative messages

Nicola Bulley's family say they need to raise again the issue of social media, following a frenzy of online speculation after her disappearance.

Reading a statement on behalf of the family, their solicitor Terry Wilcox said it was "upsetting that we continue to receive negative and targeted messages and that we continue to receive wildly inaccurate speculation being shared on numerous platforms".

"We encourage people to look for the facts being heard during the inquest and the conclusion reached by the coroner," the family say.

The family also urged the public to avoid "any amateur views and be mindful of the impact that words bring."