Covid inquiry to hear from former Scottish health secretary

  How to watch the inquiry live

    This morning the Covid Inquiry is hearing from Gillian Russell who was the director for safer communities in the Scottish government from 2015-2020.

    It will then hear from the chief executive of NHS Scotland, Caroline Lamb.

    This afternoon it will take evidence from former Scottish health secretary Jeanne Freeman.

    The inquiry is still focusing on how prepared the UK was for a pandemic, so we can expect witnesses to be asked about that.

