Earlier this week, the Home Office published an economic impact assessment of the government’s Illegal Migration Bill - including the Rwanda plan.

It estimated that sending a migrant to a "safe country" such as Rwanda could cost £63,000 more than keeping them in the UK.

The sum is the difference between the gross cost of relocating an individual - put at £169,000 - and the £106,000 spent on housing support if a migrant remains in the UK.

The total of £169,000 includes a payment to that country of around £105,000 per person, as well as £22,000 for flights and escorting the individual.

But the government argues the policy would also have a deterrent effect - which would lead to savings, including a reduction in the asylum seeker hotel bill.

However, the Home Office said it was "uncertain" what level of deterrence impact the policy would have because it was "novel and untested".

