Court 71 - one of the larger, newer courtrooms at the Royal Courts of Justice - is full to capacity.
Barristers are standing in their rows, and journalists are sitting on the floor.
No early indication of ruling
Callum May
At the Court of Appeal
Lawyers for both sides do not know the result of the case in advance.
Sometimes, barristers and solicitors are allowed to inspect a draft judgment before it is formally handed down.
That hasn't happened in this case. This morning, the judges are expected to read a short summary of their decision before the full document is handed down -- which means it is published.
Analysis
A 'novel' policy - but government thinks it will stop the boats
Mark Easton
Home editor
The government thinks the threat of a one-way ticket to Rwanda is the answer to small boats.
Ministers argue the threat of being removed to the east African nation will deter migrants from crossing the Channel and entering Britain illegally. But the policy is on hold until the end of court action by opponents of the scheme.
The High Court ruled in December that sending asylum seekers to Rwanda is lawful and consistent with Britain’s obligations under the Refugee Convention and Human Rights Act, although individual cases must be properly considered.
Today, three of the most senior appeal court judges in England and Wales will give their conclusions.
The policy of sending asylum seekers to a third country is described by the government’s own impact assessment as “novel and untested” with “little or no evidence” of a deterrent effect.
But the Home Office believes the deal with Rwanda will prove a lawful and effective tool in undermining the business model of people smugglers.
10:00 BST today: Court of Appeal judges due to deliver ruling
Where is Rwanda?
Rwanda is a land-locked east African country, around a nine-hour flight from the UK.
Paul Kagame became president in 2000 and has in effect run the country since 1994.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Analysis
An eagerly waited decision - but it won't end here
Mark Easton
Home editor
Today’s judgement will be eagerly awaited by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who has made no secret of her enthusiasm to start flights to Rwanda.
But it is likely to be just another stop on the long judicial road the government’s controversial policy is destined to take.
I understand that time has already been pencilled in for the matter to be considered by the UK Supreme Court, probably in October.
It is assumed that whatever happens in the Court of Appeal, the losing side will want the matter to be tested in the most senior court in the land.
The appeal judges may even decide to send it to the Supreme Court justices themselves.
It is a near certainty that today will not be the end of the Rwanda case.
Although there are passionate views on both sides of the argument, the role of the court is only to ensure the law is properly understood and observed, and that rights guaranteed by Parliament are respected.
Welcome to the page
Good morning and thanks for joining us as we await a ruling from the Court of Appeal on whether the government’s plan to send asylum seekers on a one-way ticket to Rwanda is lawful.
The government thinks the plan will deter aslyum seekers from crossing the Channel in small boats, and will save taxpayers money in the long-run.
But opponents argue that Rwanda is not a safe destination for asylum seekers - and that the scheme breaks human rights laws.
Back in December, the High Court ruled it was legal - but several individual asylum seekers and the charity Asylum Aid are challenging that decision.
It’s unlikely today’s judgement will end the legal back and forth. And even if the government wins - don't expect to see planes taking off for Rwanda any time soon.
We’re expecting the judgement around 10am - you’ll be able to watch it on this page. Stay with us for live updates, reaction and analysis.
Live Reporting
Edited by Owen Amos
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Analysis
- April 2022: UK government announces plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda, to deter people crossing in small boats from France
- June 2022: The first flight carrying asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda is cancelled minutes before take-off after intervention from the European Court of Human Rights (a non-EU body)
- December 2022: The High Court rules that the scheme is lawful - but it says the cases of eight asylum seekers on board the June flight had not been “properly considered”
- January 2023: Migrants facing potential removal to Rwanda win permission to challenge the policy in the Court of Appeal
- April 2023: Appeal hearing takes place
- 10:00 BST today: Court of Appeal judges due to deliver ruling
BBCCopyright: BBC Analysis
BreakingJudges arrive to give ruling
We'll bring you the ruling as soon as we have it - remember, you can press play above to watch it live.
How much will it cost to send people to Rwanda?
Earlier this week, the Home Office published an economic impact assessment of the government’s Illegal Migration Bill - including the Rwanda plan.
It estimated that sending a migrant to a "safe country" such as Rwanda could cost £63,000 more than keeping them in the UK.
The sum is the difference between the gross cost of relocating an individual - put at £169,000 - and the £106,000 spent on housing support if a migrant remains in the UK.
The total of £169,000 includes a payment to that country of around £105,000 per person, as well as £22,000 for flights and escorting the individual.
But the government argues the policy would also have a deterrent effect - which would lead to savings, including a reduction in the asylum seeker hotel bill.
However, the Home Office said it was "uncertain" what level of deterrence impact the policy would have because it was "novel and untested".
Read more here.
Courtroom packed for Rwanda hearing
Callum May
At the Court of Appeal
Court 71 - one of the larger, newer courtrooms at the Royal Courts of Justice - is full to capacity.
Barristers are standing in their rows, and journalists are sitting on the floor.
No early indication of ruling
Callum May
At the Court of Appeal
Lawyers for both sides do not know the result of the case in advance.
Sometimes, barristers and solicitors are allowed to inspect a draft judgment before it is formally handed down.
That hasn't happened in this case. This morning, the judges are expected to read a short summary of their decision before the full document is handed down -- which means it is published.
A 'novel' policy - but government thinks it will stop the boats
Mark Easton
Home editor
The government thinks the threat of a one-way ticket to Rwanda is the answer to small boats.
Ministers argue the threat of being removed to the east African nation will deter migrants from crossing the Channel and entering Britain illegally. But the policy is on hold until the end of court action by opponents of the scheme.
The High Court ruled in December that sending asylum seekers to Rwanda is lawful and consistent with Britain’s obligations under the Refugee Convention and Human Rights Act, although individual cases must be properly considered.
Today, three of the most senior appeal court judges in England and Wales will give their conclusions.
The policy of sending asylum seekers to a third country is described by the government’s own impact assessment as “novel and untested” with “little or no evidence” of a deterrent effect.
But the Home Office believes the deal with Rwanda will prove a lawful and effective tool in undermining the business model of people smugglers.
How did we get here?
Where is Rwanda?
Rwanda is a land-locked east African country, around a nine-hour flight from the UK.
Paul Kagame became president in 2000 and has in effect run the country since 1994.
An eagerly waited decision - but it won't end here
Mark Easton
Home editor
Today’s judgement will be eagerly awaited by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who has made no secret of her enthusiasm to start flights to Rwanda.
But it is likely to be just another stop on the long judicial road the government’s controversial policy is destined to take.
I understand that time has already been pencilled in for the matter to be considered by the UK Supreme Court, probably in October.
It is assumed that whatever happens in the Court of Appeal, the losing side will want the matter to be tested in the most senior court in the land.
The appeal judges may even decide to send it to the Supreme Court justices themselves.
It is a near certainty that today will not be the end of the Rwanda case.
Although there are passionate views on both sides of the argument, the role of the court is only to ensure the law is properly understood and observed, and that rights guaranteed by Parliament are respected.
Welcome to the page
Good morning and thanks for joining us as we await a ruling from the Court of Appeal on whether the government’s plan to send asylum seekers on a one-way ticket to Rwanda is lawful.
The government thinks the plan will deter aslyum seekers from crossing the Channel in small boats, and will save taxpayers money in the long-run.
But opponents argue that Rwanda is not a safe destination for asylum seekers - and that the scheme breaks human rights laws.
Back in December, the High Court ruled it was legal - but several individual asylum seekers and the charity Asylum Aid are challenging that decision.
It’s unlikely today’s judgement will end the legal back and forth. And even if the government wins - don't expect to see planes taking off for Rwanda any time soon.
We’re expecting the judgement around 10am - you’ll be able to watch it on this page. Stay with us for live updates, reaction and analysis.